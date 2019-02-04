More than 50 residents of Cripple Creek and Victor began circulating petitions last week in an attempt to recall Tim Braun, Dennis Jones and Tonya Martin from serving on the CC-V RE-1 School District Board.
The drive is led by Donna Brazill and Patty Waddle, former director of the school’s Head Start program and candidate who was defeated in her campaign to be elected to the school board.
Among the complaints by the petitioners are staff turnover, missing checks, lack of fiduciary responsibility, “horrific test scores,” charges totaling $800 at local restaurants by board members and a top-heavy administration. “Yet we can’t afford $80,000 for text books?” Brazill wrote in an email to the Courier. “I can tell you that everything presented by the coalition is heavily documented.”
The board, however, provided the Courier with a point-by-point argument against the 12 accusations leveled by the coalition.
To the accusation that the board paid $24,000 to a CPA to balance the district’s books, the board refutes the charge. “The $24,000 was paid to the auditing firm to audit the books, which is required by law and is done every year,” the board stated.
As for staff turnover, the board stated the turnover, at 20 percent, is in line with other small schools in the state.
The board argues that one of the petitioners has emailed the district office 300 times with “petty objections and lies, including almost 100 open-records requests, costing the school thousands of dollars.”
But Brazill refuted that, saying the petitioners requested 32 documents. As for the 300 emails, “we are tracking their non-responses,” Brazill wrote. “This response is typical behavior from the board over several years. Zero response to any concerns and then attack, ambush and name call.”
The petitioners must get 400 signatures for each recall petition. The group has not attempted to recall Don Daniels or Laura Smith.