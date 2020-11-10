As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases across the region, the 66 residents at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park remain healthy and virus-free.
This, despite the fact that a therapist tested positive at the end of October. “Her husband was exposed so we are in the process of testing residents and staff regularly,” said Diane Herndon, the facility’s administrator. Earlier in the month, a nurse practitioner tested positive as well.
With each case, the facility went into lockdown. “We reached out to the staff as well as the families, trying to be as transparent as possible,” Herndon said.
As of last week, the facility is off quarantine and things are back to what passes for normal these days. “We have one person per table in the dining room,” Herndon said. “People can eat in their room or in the living area of Forest Ridge.”
With in-person visits off limits, the facility relies on Zoom or Google Duo to help residents communicate with loved ones. “When you go into a room and a resident is on Zoom, it’s a neat thing to see,” Herndon said. “We also have telehealth with physicians and nurse practitioners.”
For now, as there is no sign of relief from the pandemic, technology is key to maintaining the mental health of the residents. “Families can give them a feeling of contentment that nobody else can,” Herndon said.
With isolation an ongoing health hazard at the facility, Herndon and the director of nursing, Jamie Hutchens, keep close tabs on the vulnerable.
“If we see a decline in a resident’s physical condition, we put them on a restorative program,” Herndon said.
With encouragement and help from certified nursing assistants, the residents do daily exercise routines. The walkers include Sybil Cundiff, who celebrated her 100th birthday last year with family members and staff providing the festivities — and the cake.
In addition to the exercise, the Hobby Circle offers socially-distancing sewing or beading, an amenity initiated by a member of the staff.
While staff training sessions are conducted via Zoom, Forest Ridge continues its partnership with NTSOC to hold in-person certification classes for nursing assistants.
“It’s a great opportunity for a career change,” Herndon said.
Along with the clean bill of health for Forest Ridge residents, Hutchens gives kudos to the staff. “The staff has been very caring,” she said. “They have sacrificed vacation time because they don’t want to bring infection into the facility.”