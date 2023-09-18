The numbers are staggering, the costs overwhelming, and the memories emblazoned on the hearts of those who remember the day that America came under attack Sept. 11, 2001.

Woodland Park remembers.

With twin towers of Pikes Peak granite in the center of Lions Park, the memorial is the city’s tribute to those who gave their lives to rescue others. The annual ceremony concludes with residents who lost loved ones in the attacks gathering around the towers draped in black.

“We are here to honor the 2,997 dead and 25,000 injured,” said Dan Williams, Commander of the American Legion Eric V. Dickson Post #1980, and master of ceremonies. “This year, however, the New York fire department added 43 names to the dead, bodies recovered in the rubble.”

Among the dead, he added, are those who eventually died of their wounds suffered in the attack.

In New York, 343 firefighters, 23 police officers, 37 Port Authority officers, and 8 emergency services personnel lost their lives. The victims ranged in age from 2 to 85.

At the Pentagon, 184 people were killed while 40 passengers and crew members died when the plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.

“After the attacks, two million American citizens signed up to go to war,” Williams said.

After the attack on the World Trade Center, crews spent 3.1 million hours of labor to clean 8.1 million tons of debris, Williams said. “The cost to the United States is $750 million and $2.1 billion to replace the building.”

The memorial ceremony comes at a time when American democracy is viewed by many as at risk, exacerbated by extreme polarization of the citizens.

“The day reminds me of how important it is that we remember and find it in our hearts to love one another and be the country that we were on Sept. 12,” said Woodland Park Mayor pro tem Kellie Case.

On that theme, Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler recalls seeing the American flag “pop up” on every house on the block where he lived after the attacks.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell lives with the image.

“I remember seeing pictures of clouds of ash, smoke and dust filling the streets as law enforcement, fire service, ambulance personnel and citizens ran toward that hellish time,” he said.

The day divided history between before and after.

“I think that day cemented the fact that we as Americans would never allow this to occur again,” Mikesell said. “That we would do whatever it took to have our children grow up to understand the value of what we have, to think about the sacrifices that were made.”

Annie Durham, director of technical education for the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, directed her comments to students from Woodland Park Middle School and Merit Academy.

“Teenagers are my favorite group of people in the world,” she said. “I challenge you to recognize your worth and the worth of your peers around you.

“As you grow while figuring out who you are and your place in this world, recognize that every person has something extraordinary and beautiful to offer. Take this opportunity to recognize the greatness within ourselves and everyone around us.”

Durham urged that citizens to leave the fracturing behind, to become, once again, the United States of America.

“That is where my hope lies. I refuse to give up hope,” she said.

In emphasis, Rick Ingold, adjutant for the American Legion #171, based in Cripple Creek and Victor, rang the legion’s bell for freedom, for a fitting interlude to the ceremony.