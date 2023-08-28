A day of sadness and remembrance, the ceremony in Cripple Creek honored the men and women from the Pikes Peak Region who died in battle after Sept. 11, 2001.

Their names inscribed on granite pillars in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, the Pikes Peak Memorial Wall brings people together to think about the tragedy of war and who answers the call to fight.

“The memorial wall is a living testament to the dedication of our armed forces, their indomitable spirit, and is a beacon of hope,” said U.S. Navy Master Chief Stephen Harano.

Introduced by Master of Ceremonies Major General Bentley Rayburn (Ret.), Harano spoke to a group of residents, many of them veterans, Aug. 20.

“On this picturesque day in beautiful Colorado, surrounded by majestic peaks, we honor their strength, their resilience and unity of purpose,” Harano said. “They come from all walks of life, fought side by side united by a common purpose.”

Harano noted that no names had been added to the wall since June 2021.

“Let’s pause and reflect on the profound impact each individual had on the war; remember their courage to stand up for what is right,” he said. “We have a responsibility to honor their memories by actively supporting our military, by caring for their physical and mental wellbeing.”

From the people, residents, officials, veterans and families, Harano sought a commitment.

“Let’s pledge to live our lives in a manner that is worthy of their sacrifice, embracing the values they fought to protect,” he said. “The wall is a constant reminder of the bravery and selflessness of those who died.”

Monuments elevate the men and women who died as heroes, said Dan Williams, U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) who fought in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Albania, and is currently a Teller County commissioner.

“Their stories and memories are forever preserved as a reckoning with the past, as we remember their sacrifice in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom where most of them lost their lives,” Williams said.

Wars are over now for America, he added, but there will be other wars fought by our children and grandchildren.

“In remembering, we foster a sense of healing for ourselves, a sense of repair and resolve that maybe in the future our children will seek peace over war and life over death,” Williams said. “Monuments and memorials reflect our values as a nation and in Colorado, Teller County and Cripple Creek, monuments mean so much to so many, for the names of the sacrificed are etched in granite.”

As he did the day before in Woodland Park, Williams cautioned the people to remember America’s history of sending troops to war.

“I believe we need monuments to remember the sacrifice they made for us. Monuments are found in every country and culture on our planet. At their best, monuments bind us together and fortify our communities in the face of tragedy and uncertainty,” he said. “Monuments express publicly our respect and reverence for others, serve as touchstones for our deep-felt emotion.”

Hosted by the city of Cripple Creek, the event was organized by the American Legion Post #171 which featured Ring the Bell for Freedom traveling exhibit. Survivors and friends of those who died in battle are invited to sign the book in honor of a loved one. The members have collected more than 30 pages of names in an album, which honors the memory and services by friends and family dating from the Spanish-American War.

On Sunday, the legion’s adjutant, Rich Ingold, rang the bell eight times during a moment of silence during the ceremony.