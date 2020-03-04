Permanent lighting, painted sidewalks and alleyways, a pub crawl, entertainment, artistic displays, and weekly social gatherings downtown were among the suggestions to improve the city of Woodland Park.
More than 40 people attending the Placemaking event hosted last week by the city and Woodland Park Main Street at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The event was designed to create a list of projects that would compel drivers of cars whizzing by on U.S. 24 to stop, eat and shop in town.
“Placemaking is pulling the community together to create the best possible place we can,” said Bud Tymczyszn, facilitator with Community Builders, a nonprofit organization that helps towns become more vibrant with the goal of increasing economic benefits.
The exercise is funded by a grant from the Department of Local Affairs, awarded through the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, to the Community Builders. The project is the first step in a long process, one that includes reporting progress to the state. Woodland Park’s Main Street organization secured the grant with support from the city, the Downtown Development Authority and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
Squared off in groups, the attendees focused on challenges, such as the lack of lighting, that make it appear that the city is closed for business after hours.
Other suggestions included adding programmable permanent lighting as a way to offer safety and a calming effect while beckoning travelers to stop and dine, for instance.
Additional ideas suggested capitalizing on the city’s railroad history, perhaps with an audio app from the focal point of the Midland Depot building in Bergstrom Park.
One group suggested having art and sculptures placed at the crosswalks, to add interest. A bonus is the tourist attraction in Woodland Station that includes the stagecoach and railroad car from the Manitou Springs COG Railway.
Ralph Holloway, who initiated the art walk downtown several years ago, suggested recreating the walk, which drew people from around the region. “That might help us fill some of those closed buildings,” he said.
Other ideas included establishing a parking area for RVs, power-washing the streets and buildings, installing wayfinding signs that lead to businesses, events or parking spots, and placing historical information on significant buildings.
Sally Riley, city planning director, said the city has needs for up to $1 million of improvements to install ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps and complete gaps in the sidewalk network.