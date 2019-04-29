El Paso County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an injured snowboarder on Pikes Peak the afternoon of April 24.
It’s not yet clear where the snowboarder was on the mountain, but Search and Rescue tweeted it was responding to an incident on Pikes Peak.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo reported that Pikes Peak was forecasted to have a high of 27 degrees April 24, with low winds.
In 2017, a Rachel A. Dewey of Colorado Springs died while skiing in an area known as Little Italy Couloir near Glen Cove on Pikes Peak.