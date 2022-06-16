WOODLAND PARK • In the Republican primary race to become Colorado’s next governor, U.S. Air Force veteran and former Parker mayor Greg Lopez faces Heidi Ganahl, a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents.
Both candidates are scheduled to be interviewed live on Truth & Liberty, at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20. Find the live broadcast at TruthandLiberty.net/LIVE.
Ganahl and Lopez will join the Truth & Liberty hosts to discuss key issues facing Colorado and make their cases as to why they should be the next Republican candidate for governor, states a release from Truth & Liberty Coalition, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park and established by Andrew Wommack, founder and president of Charis Bible College.
"Monday’s episode is part of Truth & Liberty’s effort to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ, and help potential voters make informed decisions at the ballot box," states the release.