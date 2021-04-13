In a town with limited funds and the ever-present threat of catastrophic fire, a grant program by the Colorado State Forest Service offers a lifeline for Green Mountain Falls.
“We have wildfire mitigation grant program where we partner with local jurisdictions,” said Terri Carver, state representative for District 20, which includes Green Mountain Falls.
The program usually requires 50-50 match, said Carver, speaking at the board meeting April 6, held over Zoom. However, there is the possibility that the town would only have to provide a 25% match, if awarded the grant.
The funds come from an unexpected surplus in the state budget which has allocated an extra $6 million this fiscal year and $10 million next year for the fund, Carver said.
As an incentive to apply for the grant, Carver issued a challenge to Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees. “Whether it’s a 25 or 50% match, you can do that in-kind,” she said. “So, if you have volunteer hours — and with the very active community that you have, we have expanded the definition of what can be counted as in-kind.”
To accomplish the work, the town could partner with the National Forest Service, Colorado Springs Utilities, the city of Woodland Park or neighborhood associations, Carver said.
Because the areas in need of mitigation have multiple owners, from federal, state and local governments to private landowners, the work could fall under the Good Neighbor Authority program.
“We have this authority where we can do a joint project, especially with our federal land agencies, to do the work, even if they cross jurisdictions,” Carver said. “This could enhance public safety.”
The grant program, in addition to the federal stimulus money, would fund strategic fire breaks around the state in the high-hazard and populated areas, Carver said. “Every one dollar we spend in mitigation we spend $20-plus in fighting fires and then recovery from fire,” she said. “And most importantly, saving lives from fire.”
Carver encouraged Newberry and the board to submit an application for the grant and offered her help in doing so.
In other business, as hiking season approaches and the usual crowds are expected, Nancy Dixon volunteered to coordinate the Trails Ambassador program.
The town launched the program last year in the effort to direct the influx of hikers to a more sustainable experience. While some hikers forgot their manners, leaving trash on the trails, trespassing on private property and bushwhacking in areas, the ambassadors offered maps and advice.
Dixon is working in conjunction with Trustee Dyani Loo who oversees the program for the town. For information on the program, email gmftrailambassadors@gmail.com.
“The secret of Green Mountain Falls is out,” Dixon said. “We need to get volunteers lined up to get that program going, get a good foundation.”
Additionally, the board approved an agreement with Larry and Lana Fox, who are donating a granite bench, in honor of their late son, to be placed in Lake Park.