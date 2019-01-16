This is the second in a two-part story of a company offering investment opportunities for a carbon-reduction project in California, an endeavor supported by its strategic partner, Coalition for the Upper South Platte, which is based in Lake George.
As the devastating effects of climate change continue to wreak havoc around the world, Mike Smith and John Cleland of Denver offer investment opportunities based on the idea of cap-and trade.
Founders of RenewWest, the partners launched a model project designed to reduce pollution from carbon dioxide by planting trees on private land in California — the Collins Modoc Project.
Planting, or reforestation, is the source of California’s carbon market due to allowances for emissions. “The allowances are permission from the government to pollute,” Smith said. “But it creates a market for these companies to be more efficient or they have to buy increasingly more offsets.”
As companies pay to pollute the air, an offset is a trade that reduces the release of carbon dioxide elsewhere.
“There are two kinds of carbon markets: compliance markets where the government requires you to participate and voluntary markets where companies do this because it’s part of risk-mitigation or branding strategy,” Smith said. “Companies in the voluntary market pay a premium for offsets that have a lot of cachet value.”
Credits for reforestation in the United States are worth 40 times as much as wind credits from India, he added. “So there’s a real premium from where and how they’re sourced,” Smith said. “Nobody’s making them do it but some of these organizations are starting to get serious about it because it’s part of their ethos.”
Recently, Kaiser Permanente asked for requests for proposals for carbon offsets. “They’re a health company and this ties into health,” Smith said.
Compliance markets are varied as far as government regulations are concerned. “They are all over, from South Korea to Kazakhstan, California, Quebec, New Zealand, New Jersey and China,” Smith said.
“But my favorite market, the best in the world as far as structural integrity, design of the system, is in the U.S., in the West, in California,” he said. “California and Quebec are in the Western Climate Initiative where you can create carbon offsets in California that can be sold in Quebec and vice versa.”
With the Collins Modoc Project, RenewWest creates carbon offsets in the United States. “People buy offsets because they’re cheaper than allowances and have some branding value to them,” he said. “So the government is California has created caps to their emissions and that cap goes down every year. By executive order, California’s goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2045.”
A report by 13 agencies of the federal government warns of the danger associated with climate change, a report released the day after Thanksgiving and chiefly ignored by the White House.
“With the Trump Administration a lot of states started recognizing that the federal government is not going to take care of this, so we have to do it,” Smith said. “So it helped to shore up some of the support for the market in California. And Oregon is very likely to create their own market this year that would probably align with Quebec.”
Coalition for the Upper South Platte, under the direction of Carol Ekarius, is a strategic partner with RenewWest and fiscal administrator for the program that stems from The Nature Conservancy’s initiation of using nature to mitigate the effects of pollution generated by carbon dioxide.