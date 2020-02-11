If you are a prospect for selling your home this selling season this question may come to mind: Should I remodel my home before putting on the market? The answer is maybe.
Let’s start at why you are going to remodel and where is your money best spent. I’m referring to getting input from your real estate professional as to whether a remodel of any kind adds to the saleability or value of your home to prospective buyers. Should you sell your home as-is or will a renovation truly add value? In many cases, it may be as simple as paint, a thorough cleaning, replacing or refinishing flooring, and making any needed simple repairs to get the most bang for your buck in the selling process.
First, let’s be realistic by pointing out that home remodeling is simply not for everyone because it takes a budget, planning, and of course, doing the work or hiring a contractor to make the project come to fruition. Then there is the time this process takes from planning to end of a remodel. Get expert advice then set an informed goal of time and budget the remodel will take from concept to absolute completion. Will it work for your situation?
You and your real estate professional also need to discuss whether putting additional money into a more major remodel is appropriate for the price range of the home you are selling. This means you want to keep the features and finishes of the home at a level that suits the character of the price range and neighborhood your home is in. It’s rarely a good idea, for instance, to spend $30,000 to $50,000 for a new kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, new flooring, new appliances — that when completed doesn’t fit the price range and neighborhood characteristics of surrounding homes. An extreme example, yes, but we see many dollars spent needlessly for improvements that do not make a difference in market value. Equally important is whether your investment of the renovation has a true ROI (return on investment).
OK, so what are the best renovations to do and where will you see the best return on your investment? Turns out nine of the Top 10 high-return projects in a report by Remodeling and ProSales magazines are on the exterior of the home. Faux stone was at the top of the high-return list. Others that followed closely for ROI are replacing the garage door, windows, deck, siding or stucco. Yep, these improvements will chew up your budget in a hurry, so what budget you have left for the inside of the home may be restricted to the kitchen and replacing a cooktop/range and refrigerator. According to a recent article by Realtor.com, “It’s what’s on the outside that counts.”
Historically, homeowners have considered the master suite/bath and the kitchen best rooms in the home to spend money on build value. In a national study, those two improvements only returned 54% of the investment in the instance of a sale.
We have just scratched the surface here of the benefits and pitfalls of home renovations that may or may not add to the value or to the saleable condition of your home. One more time: Get experienced advice to help you answer these questions before you commit to improvements. You will be so glad you did!
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.