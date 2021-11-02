In a few days, many Americans will turn their thoughts to our nation’s veterans as we celebrate Veterans Day and recognize the servicemen and women in our communities.
There will be special programs heard, speeches given, and the phrase, “thank you for your service” uttered. This recognition is appreciated, although never expected.
Veterans are, by nature, a humble group who will not often speak of their service, sacrifice or combat experiences. I was recently reminded of this as American Legion Post 1980 paid special tribute and recognition to one of our members, Harold Ahrendt, a Woodland Park WWII combat veteran, as he turned 100 years old. He shared memories with us and took questions from those assembled about his war experiences and his return home. Each of us present walked away with a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation.
This year as we remember and honor our veterans, all of them, I would like to focus on the Greatest Generation and their sacrifices.
My generation’s warriors stood on the shoulders of our fathers, the Vietnam and Korean War veterans, and, in turn, we all stood on the shoulders of our WWII veterans. Their experiences, technological advances, and hard-won lessons are still studied in our military academies and military training schools. World War II was the largest-scale war in the history of humankind, with more than 100 million people serving in military units. Sixteen million Americans served during WWII, at that time comprising more than 11% of the U.S. population.
With all the pressing issues facing our nation today and occupying our time, it’s important for all of us to remember that the WWII generation is rapidly passing from our midst. There is still time to say thank you, and to listen to them.
All the veterans who fought in the war are now in their 90s or older. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, only 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today and 234 of them die each day. Said another way, only 1.8% of our WWII veterans are still with us. Even more sobering, of the 140,000 Americans who fought on D-Day (June 6, 1944), only 2,625 survive. As of this writing there are only 3,539 living WWII veterans left in Colorado. Although underreported, COVID has taken a heavy toll on this population, and continues to do so.
There is still time. This year on Veterans Day, reach out to them. This is our opportunity to ask one more question, record one more living history, learn one more lesson, and another chance to say thank you before we have to say goodbye.
Please note, there will be a Teller County-wide Veterans Day Dinner sponsored by the American Legion Post 1980 for veterans and their families at 5 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Dan Williams is the District 1 Teller County Commissioner, a retired U.S. Army colonel and combat veteran, to include Afghanistan and Iraq. He is the Post 1980 American Legion Commander, and a Post 6051 VFW Life Member. He lives with his wife Suzan, a retired Army nurse and colonel, on their ranch near Cripple Creek.