Stagecoaches and wagon wheels, coal carts and carriages, remnants of the past at the Brazenhead Vintage Market signal a new beginning for the historic Woodland Park building.
Known by the old-timers as the Brazenhead restaurant, the building was recently used as a medical clinic for UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Pam Lyles and Brad Buckley bought the building and the adjacent land from UCHealth and opened the vintage market in September.
The market’s manager, Nick Pinell, has expanded the vintage theme to feature area vendors along with workrooms for each. Last week, for instance, Lindi Moore, worked on a piece of her stained-glass art in the area reserved for her.
“Our goal is to have local people show what they do,” said Pinell, former owner of SYS auction and the antique/vendor shop in the Woodland Vintage Square.
Pinell and the owners are convinced that opening the vintage market during the coronavirus pandemic is cutting edge.
“We have some great customers who have come out and supported us,” he said. “People have seen how devastated some of these local family businesses have been.”
In addition to Moore, vendors include the Mountain WoodChic, Badger Logging, Bob’s Stuff Creations, Havel’s Wood Shop, Vicki’s Country Creations and decorative artistry by Trixie Hudspeth.
“We’re trying to promote local artisans, promote Woodland Park,” said Pinell, who is a board member of the Downtown Development Authority.
As well, the city’s economy is strengthened by tight restrictions, due to the virus, down the pass. “With everything being closed down in Colorado Springs, more people are coming up here to shop and eat at our restaurants,” Pinell said.
To enhance the local theme, Pinell has initiated Food Truck Wednesdays (weather permitting).
To date, the trucks have included Thai Good Eats, Thai Boat Noodle Soup and Red Diamond Gastro.
“We’re having only local trucks, small mom-and-pop type,” Pinell said.
The Brazenhead building is designated as a Woodland Park Historic Building, noted by the plaque at the entrance. “This building goes with what we do here,” Pinell said.
The Brazenhead Vintage Market is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.