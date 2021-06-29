Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles about the emergency services system in Teller County and parts of Park County.
ATV accidents, injured hikers, people falling, older residents reporting symptoms of stroke or heart attack, calls to the 911 dispatcher activate emergency medical services in Teller County and beyond.
A fine-tuned machine with multiple moving parts, the EMS system is a collaboration of dispatchers, volunteers, health-care workers, helicopter services, hospital staff and medical directors Jeremy DeWall and Timothy Hurtado.
Recently, Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams have taken an active role with the EMS Council and have requested an update of the council’s bylaws.
The intention is to improve communications and services among agencies within the council.
“A lot of our residents are older, so they are going to need services,” Williams said. “More and more people are building in unbuildable lots in isolated areas with challenges to fire protection and EMS as well.”
Yet three regional transport agencies are up to the challenge: Southern Park County Fire and EMS, Southwest Teller County EMS, and Ute Pass Regional Health Service District.
“We cover 324 miles to include Florissant, Cripple Creek and Victor,” said Eric Murray, executive director of Southwest Teller County EMS.
From Guffey, under the direction of Chief Eugene Farmer, the ambulance crew with Southern Park County Fire and EMS covers 240 miles. “Along with Southwest Teller, we’re called a lot to go into Fremont County, to High Park Road, and we’re a backup for Four Mile and that area,” Farmer said.
Last week, Farmer’s crew transported an injured cyclist to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City. The cyclist was one of 45 in the Coast-to-Coast Great American Bicycle Ride.
Because of the remote location of Guffey in Park County, the crews go above and beyond the call of duty. Two years ago, for instance, Farmer and his EMTs transported a caller from his home to the hospital in Cañon City.
“One of our firefighters drove the car to the hospital so he’d have a way to get home,” Farmer said. “That’s common out here. People don’t want to go to the hospital because they worry about getting home.”
Emergency medical technicians and paramedics from Murray’s and Farmer’s teams respond regularly to Paradise Cove, a popular swimming spot in Guffey. “People out there will jump 50 feet off a cliff into a shallow body of water,” Murray said. “That generates a lot of calls for him (Farmer), and we’ll respond if they need advanced life support.”
Ute Pass Regional Health Service District covers a whopping 804 miles to include the area within the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, in addition to Woodland Park, Divide and Florissant. “We also go into Park County including Lake George and north into Douglas County in the West Creek area,” said Tim Dienst, the district’s executive director.
The district has two stations, in Woodland Park and Florissant.
If needed, the crews will aid emergencies in Green Mountain Falls and Chipita Park, which are in neighboring El Paso County.
In addition to responding to medical emergencies, Dienst led the launch of the Mental Health Assessment Program for callers suffering a mental-health or substance-abuse crisis.
“So, we bypass the emergency room and take them to a crisis stability unit, a detox facility or an inpatient mental-health facility,” Dienst said.
Led by James McLaughlin, the program treats patients upon arrival at the location. “We believe, so far, we’ve saved the health care system up to $3 million because we are treating patients at the right time at the right location for the right reasons,” Dienst said.
For Murray at Southwest, the program is a lifesaver. “We don’t have enough call volume to have a program ourselves to fund that,” he said. “So, we transfer a patient with mental health issues over to them and they transport the patient to the correct facilities.”
For patients who were reluctant to go to the hospital during the pandemic last year, Dienst and his team started a telehealth program. “We brought the services to them, where they could see an emergency-room physician along with a follow-up appointment,” Dienst said. “That was a direct result of COVID.”
Over the course of the next few weeks, The Courier will feature more stories about the people who make up the emergency services system in Teller and Park counties.