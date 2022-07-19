It is a great testament to our democracy that we continue to have free media to present all sides of an issue. Following are facts to correct mischaracterizations regarding the recall effort for three of the Woodland Park School District Board of Education directors and their actions.
The recall effort is a grassroots community effort with support from all political parties and walks of life. It is not a left-wing effort being spearheaded by the teacher’s union, WPEA.
The leaders of the recall are parents and community members — Republican, Democrat and Independent. It is sad that I have talked with teachers afraid to sign the petition: afraid of repercussions from the board.
No one should be made afraid to exercise their democratic right.
The BOE is not acting within norms for elected officials by violating both Colorado Law and their own policy. This does not represent the voters who elected them and is dangerous for our democracy. The BOE violated Colorado Open Meeting Laws — an injunction was issued directing them to follow Colorado Law. The BOE has no guardrails within which the community can expect them to operate. They have chosen to ignore policy rather than change it — bad governance which fails to support our citizens.
Additionally, the BOE is acting unethically in conducting their business. On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 BOE President David Rusterholtz “blind copied” two citizens on correspondence to the BOE Attorney regarding a question from BOE director David Illingworth about a letter from a parent in the district. It is not appropriate for any BOE director to blind copy disinterested citizens on correspondence about district parents or other BOE directors.
WPSD demographics are largely responsible for declining enrollment. While Teller County population has increased, census information demonstrates the under 18 population in 2000 was 25.9% and in 2020 it was 16.5% resulting in a decrease of 1,246 in that age group. Since 2000, the WPSD student enrollment has decreased by 1,029. There is not an increase in students choicing out of WPSD.
The Summit Learning Platform is liked by many parents and many kids have thrived using it. WPSD provides learning options throughout all grade levels.
This BOE must remember the parents of 2,284 students have chosen Woodland Park School District. It is not productive to vilify the teachers and community that supports the district with their time and efforts.
For those of you who are pleased with the outcomes of the new board, do the ends justify the means for you? What cost to the community are you willing to bear to support their actions? Are their actions examples of leadership that will spur our students on to greatness? In my house this BOE’s actions are examples of how not to behave, rather than something to follow.
When the recall is successful, you will have an opportunity to vote for replacements for this board. They will not be appointed by this or any other group. Go to wpsdrecall.org for more information on the recall effort.
Beth Huber is a former WPSD Board of Education president.