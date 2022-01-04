In days of yore, entrepreneurs placed their bets on bars or saloons to attract customers thirsting for a beverage. Nowadays, it’s a better bet to open a coffee shop.
In Woodland Park, in the last several years, coffee shops have burst onto the scene with options galore. At the same time, international growers have improved the quality of beans while baristas developed more tasteful and effective brewing methods.
With a double dose of speed and flavor, The Human Bean drive-thru coffee shop on the city’s main street continues to attract regulars as well as new fans.
Sara and Dan Taylor opened the business in September 2019, and today it serves a steady stream of customers almost any time of the day.
“We strive to care for our community by providing good quality coffee,” Sara Taylor said.
In addition to producing a fast cup of coffee, via the state-of-the-art air-pots, The Human Bean has a four-pronged approach to customer service. “We focus on quality, being very fast, friendly and having a clean facility, inside and out,” she said.
The Woodland Park Human Bean is part of a multi-state chain that originated in Oregon in 1998. The name comes from the relationship between proprietors and farmers.
“We source our beans responsibly, overpay our farmers so they can invest in their communities, with clean water, by planting trees and continuing their education,” Taylor said. “We take care of our farmers in countries such as Guatemala and Colombia.”
The drive-thru stop also offers a walk-up window and outdoor seating as options to the grab-and-go convenience.
The Human Bean is notable for the friendly service.
“Everyone loves our staff, and they love how fast we are,” Taylor said, adding that the employees train for two or three weeks.
Along with the coffee, the drive-through features breakfast sandwiches, hot chocolate, tea and Italian sodas, among other items.
“We have a lot more than coffee so we’re busy all day, including the after-school rush for smoothies,” she said.
The Human Bean, at 275 E. U.S. 24, is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The business has two lanes, one for the drive-thru and another for the Taylors’ adjacent Express Car Wash.
