A bill that temporarily reduces property taxes for Colorado homeowners is headed to the office of Gov. Jared Polis. Teller County commissioners Erik Stone and Dan Williams testified in the Colorado legislature April 10 in favor of SB 23-108, which was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives.

In essence, the bill allows local governments to provide temporary relief through property tax credits or reduction of the mill levies.

“It allows local districts, not just counties, to temporarily lower the mill levy, which is always allowed, but it affects TABOR – Taxpayer Bill of Rights,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting April 11.

Under the TABOR Amendment, all tax changes must be approved by Colorado voters. With the temporary tax reduction under SB 108, possibly one year, the mill levies will automatically go back to what they were before the reduction, without having to hold an election, said Campbell, after the meeting.

The bill takes effect in 2024 and is a temporary relief, at least for the Teller County portion of the property tax bill, until special districts weigh in on the issue.

“So, hopefully, you won’t have sticker shock next year when you see your bill,” Williams said.

The bill is good, said Carol Kittleson, Teller County Assessor.

“It’s not a guarantee because the taxing authorities, such as the cities, fire and library districts, have to agree to reduce their mill levies,” she said.

In clarification, the assessor’s office determines actual valuation while the taxing authorities, the special districts, set the mill levies, Kittleson said.

In other business:

• Campbell announced that the commissioners attended graduation ceremonies in Pueblo this month. Of the seven who graduated, three have been hired by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

• While the 403 fire did not spread into Teller County, the nearly 1,600-acre fire put $600 million worth of structures at risk, said Jay Teague, director of the Office of Emergency Management, reporting to the commissioners.

Yet residents of Wilson Lakes and Forest Glen in Teller County were evacuated, as a precaution. In his report, Teague credited the sheriff’s animal control officers Trixie Hudspeth and Gregory Reeder for their role in overseeing the safety of the residents’ animals.

As well, the Peak Alerts system was flawless, Teague said.

With the regular Red Flag warnings, the commissioners declared a Stage 2 fire ban in unincorporated areas.