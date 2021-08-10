There’s been a lot of debate surrounding U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ recent decision to withdraw from team competition.
After she failed to land a high-level vault last month, she publicly announced that she needed to take a step back.
“I do not trust myself anymore,” she said. “I have to focus on my mental health.”
In a similar decision in May, Japanese professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, the top-ranked women’s player, opted to withdraw from the French Open, citing mental health concerns.
She was fined $15,000 for refusing to fulfill an obligation to speak at the French Open press conferences. Osaka shared on social media that she has suffered from depression and anxiety since the 2018 U.S. Open, and that she experiences a high level of anxiety before speaking with the press.
Both Biles, 24, and Osaka, 23, are world-class athletes. Both have a ton of pressure on them.
I am in awe of these two women’s strength. I applaud that they put themselves and their own mental health first when seemingly the whole world was pushing them to “suck it up.”
“Those who’d been paying attention say they saw it coming, that there were subtle cries for help, including Biles’ recent admissions on social media about how she struggled with knowing the ‘weight of the world,’ the hopes and expectations of her team and her nation, was riding on her back,” wrote Gazette reporter Stephanie Earls in an Aug. 1 article, “Mental health of athletes in focus: Biles’ withdrawal sparks conversation.”
The article continued with a quote from three-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Carrie Bates: “It was almost like people were praying, ‘Oh please, just let it be her ankle, or something that we can tangibly understand. Please, please don’t let it be mental health,’” Bates said.
Bates added, “People saying she’s a quitter, a loser … that this is her job, she let her team down, that she’s not allowed to say ‘No.’ Once again we’re a country divided, over whether Simone Biles made the right decision.”
The stigma surrounding mental health issues is pervasive, but the actions of public figures such as Biles and Osaka are helping to shed light on the reality that many people struggle, and that it’s OK.
Biles, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, after sitting out a few competitions in Tokyo, went on to win a Bronze medal. She said, “I was proud of myself just to go out there after what I’ve been through” (“Simone Biles Says She’s ‘Proud of Myself’ After Achieving Olympics Beam Bronze,” Aug. 7 Newsweek).
Right on.
Osaka also represented her country at the Olympics. Favored for the gold, she lost in the July 27 opening round of what was her first tournament since withdrawing from the French Open two months ago.
“I’ve taken long breaks before and I’ve managed to do well,” Osaka told CNN. “I’m not saying that I did bad right now, but I do know that my expectations were a lot higher. I feel like my attitude wasn’t that great because I don’t really know how to cope with that pressure so that’s the best that I could have done in this situation.”
Osaka penned a column “It’s O.K. Not to Be O.K.” for Time magazine in July. She wrote, “It has become apparent to me that literally everyone either suffers from issues related to their mental health or knows someone who does. The number of messages I received from such a vast cross section of people confirms that. I think we can almost universally agree that each of us is a human being and subject to feelings and emotions.”
She went on to say, “There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes. Each of us as humans is going through something on some level.”
I second that.
Like Osaka said, it’s OK not to be OK.
Let’s stop the stigma and the debate and ramp up the support for those who stand up for their own mental health.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.