Wood carving is somewhat of a lost art these days, but birds were often the subject of amazingly realistic carvings. The artistic and colorful patterns of the red-naped sapsucker make it appear like a wooden statue come to life. This common woodpecker arrives in Teller County in mid-April and departs in mid-October. The relative of the red-naped, the Williamson’s sapsucker, tends to arrive a bit earlier in late March. While other woodpeckers are resident, the sapsuckers are migratory.

Woodpeckers move up and down tree bark with a vertical posture, aided by their opposing toes with sharp claws and stiff tail feathers that prop up the body. They use their pointed beaks to peck into and peel tree bark in search of food, inserting their long bristly tongues into crevices to grab unsuspecting insects. Due to their vertically oriented body posture, woodpeckers have an undulating, or up-and-down, flight pattern. As their name implies, woodpeckers prefer hanging out in places with trees like woodlands and forests and they are all cavity nesters. Other woodpeckers likely to be seen in Teller County include: northern flicker, Williamson’s sapsucker and the downy, hairy and northern three-toed woodpeckers.

The red-naped sapsucker is smaller than a robin and is mottled black and white on the body. The head has white stripes with splashes of red on the throat, crown and nape area. The yellow belly can be hard to see, and also look for white patches on the wings and rump that are best seen in flight. The difference between female and male is subtle and requires binoculars to see her white chin patch. The juvenile is similar but the body is more brownish and they lack the red marks on the head.

Aspen forests are the preferred habitat for red-naped sapsuckers, but they can also be found in conifer forest. While foraging they will roam into shrubby areas, like large willow bushes in riparian areas. Listen for their brief nasal calls. Note that the drumming of sapsuckers has an irregular rhythm as compared to other woodpeckers.

The red-naped sapsucker indeed consumes sap. They drill a telltale series of wells along the bark surface, returning later to “suck the sap” along with collecting bonus insects trapped in the goo. Tree bark is also part of their diet, along with occasional fruits and berries. In the yard area they sometimes visit my water features, triggering me to scramble for the binos to get a good look at that artsy wood carving plumage.

Notable reports in March from the Woodland Park Yard Area. FOS = First of Season for returning migrants

- Downy woodpecker- a couple sightings

- Williamson’s sapsucker- FOS on March 22

- Mountain bluebird- FOS on March 15

- Western bluebird- a couple sightings, FOS on March 21

- American robin- FOS on March 12 then a few around most of the time, 7 on March 26

- White-breasted nuthatch- one around some of the time

- Red-breasted nuthatch- one on March 15

- Dark-eyed junco- subspecies: pink-sided, Oregon, slate-colored, white-winged- a few of each around most of the time

- Black-capped chickadee and pine siskin- a couple sightings

- Cassin’s finch- small flocks around most of the time

- Red crossbill- small flocks around most of the time, 16 on 3-27 and 3-31

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.