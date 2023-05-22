Rated as one of the most risk-prone for catastrophic fires, Green Mountain Falls has been selected for free mitigation work for 25 homeowners.

A pilot program of the American Red Cross, the offer is for the 25 property owners to create “defensible space” outside their homes that can slow a wildfire’s spread.

The Red Cross, working with Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District Chief Steve Murphy, will choose homes based on ones most in need, said Cori Tanner, disaster program manager for the Red Cross’ Colorado and Wyoming region.

A contractor will be chosen to mitigate the properties by removing dead trees, brush and other fire fuels.

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our town. Our Fire Mitigation Advisory Committee contacted the Red Cross and brought this to the town’s attention,” said Mayor Todd Dixon. ”This is just another example of how volunteers are making positive contributions to our community.”

Property owners interested in signing on to the program are asked to send their name, phone number, email, home or property address to the town clerk, Bo Ayad, at clerk@gmfco.us, or call (719) 684-9414.