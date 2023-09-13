I just had a 1 hour, 42 minute gratitude meeting. I love gratitude meetings.

What’s a gratitude meeting? It’s when people gather and, instead of focusing on all the stuff that’s wrong in their lives, they reflect on all of the things for which they are grateful.

For the past 40 years, I’ve had the privilege of attending gratitude meetings in Al-Anon, which is a 12-step group for family and friends of alcoholics and addicts.

My most recent vehicle for grateful ponderance came from watching “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

I’ll forego the spoilers and just say it was about a bunch of folks who, in the course of a desperate and dangerous pursuit of their heart’s greatest desire, discover that they had just that all along.

For those who regularly read these columns, you’ll already know that my wife is a teacher. She has long worked with high schoolers, but this year she has seventh graders. Those students have all seen the latest Puss in Boots movie and can’t stop talking about it.

Being a good teacher, Renee wanted to watch the movie so that she can better relate to her students. Being a good husband, I watched it with her.

In doing so, I was reconnected with Al-Anon, my emotional and spiritual foundation. Everything I am now was molded and nurtured sitting in the back rooms of churches and community centers, listening and talking to others who have walked in my shoes.

So now I’ve publicly busted my own anonymity by admitting that I’ve been a member of Al-Anon for 40 years. I won’t be busting the anonymity of the addicts and alcoholics in my life, past and present.

This wasn’t an easy decision. Al-Anon’s 12th tradition says:

“Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our Traditions, ever reminding us to place principles above personalities.”

I’ve put aside my anonymity because I need to share with you, just like I’ve shared with others countless times in the aforementioned rooms. What I want to share now is a truth that seems absurdly simplistic and naïve:

Happiness is a choice.

I’ve seen people who are in the worst possible circumstances who are happy and I’ve seen people in the best possible circumstances who are miserable. The lesson from that is happiness isn’t dictated by circumstances.

It’s dictated by your own view of your circumstances. And it starts with liking the person you see in the mirror. If that person is doing things that are contributing to your misery, stop doing those things.

If others are doing things that are contributing to your misery, stop making those things your focus. If all you think about is the misery, that’s all you’ll ever see. Take a step back and focus on your blessings and that’s what you’ll see.

This isn’t to say that focusing on gratitude will make you happy all of the time. That’s simply not possible. But focusing on the bad is always a self-fulfilling prophesy that will make you unhappy.

So focus on the good and see what happens. And if you want to go to an Al-Anon meeting, I’ll go with you.