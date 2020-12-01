FLORISSANT • On Nov. 19, as a fire raged in the Bear Creek area of Colorado Springs, others broke out in the Indian Creek subdivision in Florissant.
An air tanker crew responding Colorado Springs fire noticed the flames in nearby Teller County reported the fire.
Around 3 p.m., firefighters and Teller County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire, which reportedly started when a tree fell onto a power after a homeowner attempted to down it with a chainsaw. That impact caused a utility pole to break, sparking one fire and also causing a possible short at the transformer across the road triggering the second fire. Other firefighters responded from Lake George, Four Mile, Cripple Creek, Divide, Northeast Teller and Mountain Community fire districts, and the U.S. Forest Service.
The fires, labeled the Pathfinder Fire as they were in the area of Pathfinder Road and Pathfinder Circle, forced the brief evacuation of several area residents of West Bison Trail, Spring Creek Drive and Badger Trail.
According to Florissant Fire Capt. Jeff Bittman, although the two fires burned within 30 yards of two houses, within in a four-hour period they had only grown to four acres and were able to be contained.
Homeowners and neighbors were fighting the fires when fire officials arrived. “We certainly want to thank community members who initially got after the fire,” said Florissant Fire Chief Chad Bauer.
Intermountain Rural Electric Association also responded quickly to repair a resulting power outage, which lasted four to five hours.
In Colorado during the past few months, thousands upon thousands of acres have burned along with many homes due to wildfires and fires such as these.
A wildfire is defined as a fire that burns forests, prairies or any large natural area. Wildfires are typically started by lightning or a careless human act, officials said.
Many plants need occasional fire to reproduce, and fire offers other benefits to the natural environment. When fire burns decaying branches and stumps, the nutrients from the plants are released into the soil making them available to new growth. Without fire, open environments such as prairies could eventually become covered with trees. When fires are not allowed to burn occasionally in the wildlands, the thick growth of plants near the ground level provides a dangerous excess of potential fuel. If a wildfire then begins to burn, it burns hotter and faster because of the extra fuel.
Occasionally USFS will start and or allow small, controlled fires that burn the fuel that is close to the ground. Managed fires are fires that are naturally sourced fires that fire managers allow to run its course with planning and managing to keep them under careful control. The idea is to remove as much extra fuel as possible, including dead trees, branches, thick grass, pinecones and other debris. These controlled fires also allow for healthier growth of trees and plant life.
Even though wildland fire can be beneficial to the environment, it is always dangerous. No forest community is completely safe from wildfire, but we can be wise about how our homes and communities are designed and built.
Every year many families lose their homes and possessions to the ravages of wildfire. These losses could be minimized if homeowners took the time and trouble to institute safety measures to help protect their homes.
“Wildfire preparedness is a cooperative effort between fire management personnel and homeowners that begins long before the fire starts. Any work homeowners can do in advance to make their community more resilient to wildfire greatly increases fire fighter safety and opportunity for success,” said Chris Rokosh, Fuels AFMO, USFS.
Among the many precautions and procedures recommended by the USFS to can reduce the risk of losing your home to a wildfire:
The roof and exterior structure of your dwelling should be constructed of non-combustible or fire-resistant materials such as asphalt roofing shingles, tile, slate, sheet iron, aluminum, brick or stone.
Wood siding, cedar shakes, exterior wood paneling and other highly combustible materials should be treated with fire retardant chemicals.
Maintenance and upkeep are also important and should be done regularly. Clean your roof; keep your chimney clean; keep firewood, picnic tables, boats, etc. 30 feet from your house; keep your grass mowed short; and trim trees and bushes, allowing ample space between your home and landscape vegetation. Keeping trees trimmed and away from your home can make a big difference in keeping your home from burning. Dead trees should be removed.
Firefighters will do what they can to protect dwellings, but when homeowners follow these fire mitigation recommendations it can make their job easier and perhaps even save your home.
Contact your local fire district or department for more pointers and tips and to keep up to date with burning regulations.
There are also fire mitigation services that will help create defensible space around your home to prevent a fire from moving from your home to the forest, and vice versa, as well as provide firefighters with adequate room to reach your home and room to maneuver. More information and tips can be found at nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA.
In the event you are evacuated, you should be prepared and have ready a “Go Kit.” It could include things like prescription medication, emergency supplies, important documents and pet food. Have an escape plan of where you can stay, and a plan for your pets and other animals, and make sure you are familiar with your local emergency notification and evacuation systems.