At a recent Woodland Park School District Board meeting, President David Rusterholz acknowledged the division in our community that is sometimes bitter.
Like so many conflicts, it can be difficult to understand when and why it all started. Some in the community believe it is a conflict between Merit Academy and WPSD. Some may believe it is caused by the personal agendas of the new board members. I believe for most of the voices you have heard at BOE meetings, it comes down to a lack of trust in transparency and a lack of confidence in these new directors’ intent to put the interests of WPSD before their own. It has resulted in some filing CORA requests to learn what is really happening and has caused many of us to spend evenings at BOE meetings rather than home with family. It has left many WPSD staff feeling falsely accused to make a political point.
There is a recall effort in the works for the new directors and some may have difficulty understanding the reasons behind the effort. You may hear it is just a group of loud, far left citizens but that is incorrect. It is coming from a diverse group across party lines that have lost confidence in these directors.
Violations of Board Policy continue as these directors practice email communication that leaves out the one member that is most likely to disagree, trying to get on the same page without public discussion. They individually direct the superintendent and other staff. The new members began directing the superintendent prior to taking office and have made claims to getting rid of the Summit Learning Platform without any public discussion and without including all BOE members. This violates the One Voice decision making and direction for the district.
The initial approval for the MOU for Merit Academy was hidden under an agenda item called Board Housekeeping just two weeks after their attorney publicly stated it would be a two-month transparent process. This attorney was hired when these new members were elected and had been the attorney for Merit Academy. I believe this is when Merit Academy received increased scrutiny; why this extreme effort when any denial of a charter by a local board can be appealed to the Colorado Department of Education? Any time something appears to be hidden it arouses suspicion, whether deserved or not. I believe Merit Academy has an unlucky association with these BOE members.
Emails have been unprofessional and covertly aggressive, both to staff and community members. In meetings, board members have condemned one political party and unions, something that has no place in a BOE meeting and would not be tolerated in the classroom, as all schools should strive to be nonpolitical.
Board policy GP 5-1 states: “Board members must represent the interests of the citizens of the entire school District. This accountability to the whole District supersedes any conflicting loyalty to other advocacy or interest groups, or citizens of a director district and membership on other boards or staffs. It also supersedes the personal interest of any Board member.”
Recently, the Board officially approved the contract with Merit Academy, making them an official part of WPSD. At a prior meeting, the District Accountability Committee voiced concerns about the contract. Then, before the vote, one BOE member requested a delay for a couple of days so that their attorney could be consulted about concerns; these were ignored, and the vote was taken. Considering these concerns and three board members that committed to chartering Merit Academy prior to election, it is difficult to believe that GP 5-1 was not violated.
I believe these are good, well-intentioned people who have unfortunately, and for valid reasons, lost the confidence of many community members, WPSD staff and parents. They have villainized too many, not followed policy and have had too many nonpublic communications to be trusted to continue leading.
Merit Academy is now part of the district and needs to be welcomed. I believe recalling these BOE members and electing new BOE members that are committed to focus on the whole district and follow policy will allow this school community to heal and welcome Merit Academy into the district.
Carol Greenstreet is a resident of Woodland Park.