WOODLAND PARK • A group that wants voters to remove three of five board of education members in Woodland Park School District RE-2 still needs about half of the signatures required to bring recall questions to the ballot.
“We feel strongly that we are solidly halfway there,” said Kimbriel Morris, a parent and a volunteer with We Can Recall. The group is seeking to recall three board of education directors, David Illingworth, David Rusterholtz and Suzanne Patterson. Director and board Secretary Chris Austin, and recently appointed board member Cassie Kimbrell, are not named in the recall effort.
By law, organizers of a recall must submit signatures of at least 40% of votes cast for all candidates for school board director in the preceding election, which for the November 2021 election in Woodland Park RE-2 amounts to around 2,700 valid signatures per seated board member.
The petitions are due to the county clerk and recorder’s office on the 60th day following the paperwork being submitted. Because July 31 is a Sunday, circulators will have until Aug. 1, said Stephanie Kees, Teller County’s chief deputy clerk and recorder.
Both seated board members being targeted for recall and the group that wants to oust them accuse the other side of the same wrongdoings, including not being transparent, focusing on special interests and failing to represent residents’ desires for the district of 1,830 preschool through high school students.
The contentiousness in Woodland Park has followed a pattern of public scrutiny, rebuke and governance controversy as that seen elsewhere, such as Douglas County School District RE-1.
Self-defined conservative slates of candidates promising improvements, openness and attention on what’s best for children won seats and majority control of the boards in Douglas and Teller counties last November.
Vocal divisions quickly became apparent.
Disagreements over mask mandates that began before the election spilled over in Douglas County after the new board took office, leading to teacher walkouts and protests about board votes, termination of the superintendent, lawsuits over allegations of violations of Colorado open meetings laws, student walkouts over proposed changes in an equity policy and other ongoing arguments.
Woodland Park’s four conservative board members were scrutinized for their questioning of some curriculum and allowing a public charter school to lease part of the middle school building. They’re facing a lawsuit alleging violations of Colorado’s open meetings laws. One of the newest board members, Gary Brovetto, resigned after comments he made while visiting the middle school were called into question, and the seated superintendent, Mathew Neal, announced recently he would vacate the job at the end of this month.
Jefferson County School District R-1, in the northwest Denver area, went through board upheaval nearly a decade ago, with familiar issues of education reform and curriculum changes. A successful recall election in 2015 in that county ousted a conservative majority bloc and replaced the seats with teacher union-backed board members, who had reigned previously. Victories last November maintained the board’s 4-1 majority of teachers’ union-backed members.
In Colorado Springs School District 11, former superintendent Michael Thomas negotiated an exit agreement with the seven-member board after several open seats went to conservatives last year, and a new equity initiative ended with his departure.
School board contenders are prohibited by law in Colorado to run as a candidate of any political party.
Delegates drafted the state constitution to “vest control of instruction in public schools in local boards of education, rather than a political entity, due in part to concerns of ‘making the whole thing a political affair,’” said Bryce Reedy, spokesman for the Colorado Association of School Boards. The organization trains and supports elected leaders in most of the state’s 178 school districts.
Reedy points to the words of one delegate, who said, “There ought to be no possibility of a suspicion that politics should run the schools of the territory,” as quoted in a Colorado Supreme Court ruling in 2004.
The past several years have been some of the most challenging for school board members, Reedy said, as they worked to navigate the pandemic and make decisions about mask mandates and other social restrictions.
“As citizens who serve students and represent their communities, school board members face complex and demanding challenges,” he said in an email. “School board members are one of the most local forms of government in our democracy, and as such, reflect a diversity of views.”
Historically, candidates financed and endorsed by teachers’ unions or associations have an upper hand in winning races over independent candidates.
In the Pikes Peak region, unions typically spend anywhere from $500 to $2,000 per candidate they support.
But in recent years, candidates not sanctioned by unions have fought back, with some Christian leaders such as Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries headquartered in Woodland Park, encouraging followers to run for school boards to get their views in the public. And Teller County’s Republican party donated money to the conservative candidates’ campaigns last year.
“What happened in the last election nationwide is that you had a lot of parents that got more exposure to their children’s education because they were at home, learning remotely, so you had a lot of conservatives elected to school boards because parents want more transparency about what’s being taught in schools,” said resident Jameson Dion. “Shortly after, you started to see a lot of chatter among the union-connected folks about what they were going to do.”
While supporters of seated Woodland Park board members point to members of the teachers’ union, the Woodland Park Education Association, as the primary instigator and agitator of the growing schism, recall advocates allege board members’ special political interests are driving their decision-making.
“This is not radical Democrats against Republicans,” Morris, the recall advocate, said. “What this is more about is their special interests and political agendas they want to push instead of listening to what the community is saying.”
Those who stand with the board members say the reverse is true.
A majority of voters chose the seated board members, said Dion, who claims the educators’ union is “coordinating disruption and doing everything they can to maintain the perception of chaos in the district.”
Morris said parents, not the union, are behind the recall. She also said open records requests to the Woodland Park district have not been filed by the union but by parents and residents who want to document what’s going on.
Others, including Dion, say union members are involved. For example, one woman who led a lawsuit against the new board members and whose name appears first on the recall petition is married to a woman who has been an officer in the local educators’ union, and “attempts to silence the Woodland Park Education Association” is among the allegations listed on the recall complaint forms.
Dion said union-backed opposition to board members with conservative views follows a playbook of sorts in their objections to board leadership.
Morris, who raised more than $17,000 from more than 100 donors on an online fundraising appeal to “save the board from a lack of lawfulness” refutes those claims.
“This is to show how democracy works, to say hey, did we make a mistake, let’s rethink this since we’ve had eight months to see how this board behaves,” said petition circulator Michelle Bayless.
Says Dion, who says he has obtained emails to back his claims: “There are other forces at play here. There’s a cohesive, organized effort on the local, state and national unions that are pushing this.”
If the recall group succeeds in meeting the deadlines to ask voters to remove the three board members, the questions will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, at an approximate cost to taxpayers of $38,760, according to Kees.
Contact the writer: debbie.kelley@gazette.com. Courier freelance writer Norma Engelberg contributed to this report.
