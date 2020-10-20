Perhaps the No. 1 question I am asked currently is “How is the Real Estate Market?” followed up with “Are you still busy?” If you are not a buyer or a seller of a home or property, you may not have been affected by the real estate market activity other than seeing reports on the nightly news of the home shortage, home prices or new home building activity. You may have also seen real estate signs going up and in short time noticing they are no longer at the property.
Ask any real estate professional the questions above and you will no doubt get a look of ‘where do I start to explain this!’ Let’s face it, earlier this year we all had to take a step back and ponder some very unpredictable short-term outcomes due to the pandemic. Add the conflicting information we were receiving about our lifestyle affected by the virus and economic forecasts concerning unemployment. A boom in the market seemed like the last thing that would happen.
Asked the questions above in the spring of this year, or directly “how do you think the real estate market is going to react to the pandemic?” My answer as well as was most real estate professionals at that time was that market activity has been strong up to this point and has not shown any sign of slowing or declining value. That was an understatement!
In general, making predictions is risky business, especially when it comes to areas regarding our livelihoods and the largest asset of most family’s which is our home. I try to avoid making those predictions. Instead, more meaningful information is current and historical market activity that tells the story of actual market activity in real estate. Locally, Realtors have the luxury of receiving monthly reports from the Bill MacAfee of Empire Title Company that reflect short- and long-term history of the real estate markets. The reports are in for sales in the Pikes Peak region for 2020 through August.
Here is what the numbers look like: There were only 1,077 homes on the market at the end of August in the entire Pikes Peak market. Teller County’s share of active listings at that time was 93 homes. The number of homes sold in August was 1,771 market-wide in the Pikes Peak Region, and 86 of those were sold in Teller County. What does this translate to in terms of home supply in the region? In the entire Pikes Peak region, we had less than a month’s supply of homes as of the end of August compared to the same time last year and was down by 24.7%. Consider that the interest rates on average at the end of August for a 30-year fixed loan was 2.94%, and the average days on market was 19 days.
Folks, we have a phenomenal market going on right now!
What are the numbers telling us? First, the market in the Pikes Peak region has more buyers than homes available to sell. Second, we run out of enough homes to sell every month. Buyers are waiting for new inventory to be released to be considered for purchase. It is a very good time to be a seller and a very challenging time to be a buyer. You and your real estate professional must be on your game to participate in a heated market like this.
Keep in mind that the statistics above are for the Pikes Peak region only and for all price ranges of homes. I will delve into more of what is driving the current home market in a future column. If you have questions of how the current market conditions affect you, feel free to call or email me, my team or your favorite real estate professional to discuss your situation.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.