Editor’s note: This is the second in the series about real estate and the escalation of home values in Teller County.
A two-year ritual when homeowners open the envelope to view their notices of valuation, documents reflect a dynamic market heading into uncharted territory.
In Teller County, homes in every location increased in value, with Victor leading the escalation charge, by percentage, from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2020.
With information provided by County Assessor Colt Simmons, the median increase in the value of homes in Victor increased by 28.47% over the two-year period. The figures are based on 34 qualified sales.
As a result, the median sale price rose from $136,200 to $151,500.
“I think Victor is a hidden jewel,” Simmons said.
In the same time period, the median value change for homes in Woodland Park increased by 11.06%, with a market-sale increase of 10.74%. With data based on 60 qualified sales, the median sale price was $379,000 at the end of June in 2018 and $413,735 two years later.
The median value change for homes in Cripple Creek during the designated time frame increased by 23.15% while the median sale change was up by 27.01%. The median sale price increased by $32,000 in the city.
The increases in value break all records for residential growth in Colorado.
“Part of what’s driving the market is the population increase in Colorado,” Simmons said.
As well, the coronavirus and monthslong shutdown of varying degrees has generated a pent-up demand for homes. However, some of the demand, Simmons said, is driven by investors who are buying homes to use for Vacation Rentals by Owner.
“In valuing properties, VRBOs are part of what we’re seeing in the marketplace,” Simmons said.
As other states lose residents, 713,644 people moved to Colorado between 2010 and 2019, according to the state demographer’s office.
In the end, while people talk about the increases over the proverbial watercooler, just 1% of 21,000 homeowners in Teller County have protested the increase, Simmons said.