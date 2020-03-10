When you have made the decision that you are ready to buy, sell or possibly both it’s a good time to thoroughly define your goals and expectations. Define time frames, selling price, buying price, do you have the ability to buy without selling first, and school start and end dates. Paint a picture for yourself, in writing if possible, of your ideal home selling or buying scenario so that you’re equipped to have a descriptive conversation with a Realtor.
Getting started
I believe the best Realtor is one who works FOR YOU and WITH YOU. Further, don’t choose an agent solely on experience or how many homes they have sold in the past year. You will be spending a lot of time with your Realtor so choose someone you mesh with, who is real and relatable and who is a good listener and takes notes on your wants and needs. Focus on their local expertise and knowledge. Have they worked in the neighborhood you are selling or buying in and do they know the statistics of the price range you are discussing? Is their marketing about them or the property? One more time: are they listening to you?
Referrals are golden
Just like seeking a professional in any field, a referral is good advance intel that paves the way for a meaningful conversation with a Realtor. If you trust the referral, you can jump right into a discussion of your wants and needs.
Find someone who has your best interests at heart
You want a Realtor who has passion, conviction and honesty. These are personal qualities that will become obvious in your first conversation with each Realtor you interview. Consider interviewing several because not all Realtors are created equal when it comes to serving your needs so pay close attention to the conversation. It’s best to hire a Realtor with the same core values as you have so you’re heading down the transaction road in agreement and confidence of the outcome.
Make sure they offer adequate support
Does the Realtor have a support team to offer a high level of customer service to every customer? In the active market we are experiencing now, most Realtors work with several clients at a time. Support staff helps address the logistics and complications of home buying and selling to make sure nothing is missed in the transaction detail. Detail is everything once a contract is executed.
Ask for real data
Pay attention to those using real data and where the data came from, in their answers when it comes to pricing, days on market, neighborhood-level performance and long-term impact of your buying or selling decisions.
Compassion
Let’s face it — buying or selling a house is a stressful task, especially if you are also facing a divorce, having a baby, you have kids in school, mourning the death of a spouse, upsizing, downsizing or relocating. You need a Realtor who is patient and plugged in to your situation, as well as realistic and can help keep things on track and in your best interest.
Track record and inventory
Great Realtors with great track records don’t show up out of nowhere. They are in touch with other Realtors regularly to gain insight on what is available, what is coming to market in your price range, and target neighborhoods to find the best deals.
Use the web
Just because you have a friend who has a friend who knows an agent doesn’t mean you should necessarily work with that person. If you are considering an agent, Google them. Check out their website. Interview them. We are lucky to live in an age when there is so much information at our disposal, so take some responsibility and lastly, use your resources.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.