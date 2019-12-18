Like having an attitude, living at altitude often comes at a price. One of the prices we pay is a lower boiling point. Roughly, the boiling point of water drops just under 1 degree for each 550 feet you rise. So at 9,000 feet, our water boils at about 195 degrees; since water can’t reach a higher temperature than its boiling point, food cannot absorb as much heat as it can at sea level. In simple terms: everything cooks much slower at higher altitudes because its cells and organic compounds won’t break down as easily.
And when it comes to baking, altitude changes almost everything. Measures, flour types, ingredients and leavening agents are all impacted by altitude. Sometimes, even the attitude can change with the challenges of altitude.
Let’s explore some of the issues. Flour is especially finicky. Altitude’s impact is strong on gluten — wheat’s proteins which become stretchy when wet. Gluten is critical for proper batter strength, with cakes easily falling if the amount of flour changes in the batter. Sadly, only experience will teach a baker where the batter’s sweet spot rides. Unlike general purpose flours, which contain 10-13% gluten, or standard cake flour, which contains only 8%, Hungarian High Altitude Flour contains more than 12% of these stretch proteins.
The attitudes of leavening agents change with altitude, too. Leavening agents are what puts the holes in dough and batter. Gases (air, steam and carbon dioxide) are introduced to batter and pastry dough through the use of baking soda or baking powder. At altitude, there is less atmospheric pressure pushing down on the batter; therefore, the batter can rise with less resistance. High altitude recipes simply reduce the amount of these leavens.
Yeast is another story altogether. You’ll typically find instant active yeast in small jars and foil packets at your local grocer. These yeasts are designed to grow rapidly in the dough, and at sea level allows for the elimination or reduction in proofing (allowing a dough to rise and be pushed down multiple times, allowing bakers to dial in the texture of the bread). When a rapidly growing and belching yeast culture is added into dough at altitude, you won’t get the texture or flavor you were aiming for.
Baking is both an art and a science. While I can’t teach the art of baking in a short article, I hope I’ve provided some insights into why baking recipes are so different in the mountains. One last suggestion for dough and batter: when a recipe calls for milk, substitute with buttermilk. Buttermilk provides acidity, which aids in the release of the gluten proteins and makes dough moister, richer and tenderer.
Happy cooking at altitude!
Jocelyn Albrizzi graduated with a two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on business management and providing bakery and pastry morsels to patrons. She has managed the Porto Fino hotel, a four-diamond property in Orlando, Fla., and has also run several restaurants and bars. She co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.