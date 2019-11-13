The Rampart Library District is hosting two upcoming events at the Woodland Park Public Library.
The Woodland Park Community Singers will perform Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon on the library’s third floor.
The second event is an AARP Smart Driver Program on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is a driver refresher course for drivers ages 50 and older who wish to improve their driving skills and avoid traffic violations. Completing the course may qualify participants for lower insurance rates. AARP members may take the class for $15 (must show your membership card). Non-AARP members can take the class for $20. Registration is required at the library’s Circulation Desk.
The Woodland Park Public Library is located at 218 E. Midland Ave., in Woodland Park.