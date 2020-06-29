The Rampart Library District will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 1, following a more than three-month closure due to the pandemic.
Patrons will once again be able to enter both the Woodland Park and Florissant libraries to access computers and browse for library materials. The Library District encourages patrons to continue to practice social distancing and wear a face mask while in both libraries.
Out of necessity, some library services have changed. While the library computers will be available for public use, access and assistance will be limited. Curbside delivery service will still be available during regular business hours. The libraries will again be able to receive items from other Colorado libraries. Patrons with library cards in good standing may reserve any available item in the catalog.
At this time the Library District is unable to schedule public meeting room use and cannot accept donations at this time. Also, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center at the Woodland Park Public Library is not open at this time.
Library programs and summer reading have gone virtual! Summer reading is from June 1- Aug. 31. The library staff has created virtual booktalks, craft videos, story times, a bookmark contest, a pet photo contest and more. Access virtual programming and the summer reading game boards at rldvirtualprograms.weebly.com.
The Rampart Library District thanks the community for patience and support during our closure. For detailed information and library hours, go to rampartlibrarydistrict.org or call 748-3939 for the Florissant Public Library, or 687-9281 for the Woodland Park Public Library.