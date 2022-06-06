The Rampart Library District has paid off the bond voters approved in 2001 to build its Woodland Park and Florissant library buildings and the library board encourages the public to join in on the Bond Payoff Celebration.
A small library opened in Woodland Park in 1966 in the old Clothes Closet Building in Memorial Park. The library became a line item in the Woodland Park city budget in 1968 and the city paid staff and collections costs for eight years.
In 1976, voters approved the Rampart Library Special District and a mill levy that covered staffing, collection and operations. In 1977, the Woodland Park library moved to a building on city property across the street from the post office.
Also, in 1977, a former library board member opened a small library in the Florissant Grange. Three years later, Florissant-area residents requested a branch library. The branch opened in a building provided by Teller County.
In 1983, the Woodland Park Library purchased the log cabin at 811 Lafayette Ave. and moved in. In 1995, the Florissant Community Building sold, and the Florissant Branch moved into a rented building behind the Grange.
In 2001, voters approved a mill levy and bond issue to fund the building of new libraries in Woodland Park and Florissant. That same year, the library district worked out an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Woodland Park for land at 218 E. Midland Ave., and a similar agreement with Teller County for land in Florissant at 334 Circle Drive.
The new Woodland Park Public Library opened in November of 2003 and the Florissant Library Branch opened in April of 2004. Paying off the 2001 bond issue that made both state-of-the-art libraries possible is what the celebration, set for this weekend, is all about.
Library Director Tim Miller issued an open invitation to the festivities, which states: “The Rampart Library District invites you to our celebration, recognizing our community for their support. We celebrate this year with our building bond for both the Woodland Park and Florissant Libraries being completed.”
The Woodland Park library will have an open house, with refreshments and library tours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a brief reception for community leaders in the downstairs meeting room. While there won’t be a reception at the Florissant Library, there will be an open house, with refreshments and self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.
Miller stated that even while the country was still dealing with COVID-19 in 2021, the library had 128,060 items circulated, 571 programs with 6,390 attendees, 57,001 visitors and 141 meetings with 3,605 attendees.