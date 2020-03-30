The libraries in Woodland Park and Florissant are gathering places as well as sources of information. So when public places such as libraries are mandated to close due to the spread of the coronavirus, the loss is significant for many.
“For some in the community, going to the library is the only social interaction they have,” said Michelle Harris, director of the Rampart Range Library District. “But people have been understanding and supportive due to the health and safety of the community.”
Because many residents use the library for its internet, free Wi-Fi is available outside both facilities, accessible with laptops, tablets or smartphones. While a password is not necessary in Woodland Park, password information is located on the sign above the book drop in Florissant.
“The most frustrating part for us is the lack of internet access,” Harris said. “We’re trying to get the word out that people can have access if they go to the buildings. They can download books with a device.”
Harris and her staff offer virtual alternatives intended to help parents as well as children during these quarantine times. “We’re limited in what we can do but we just released our first virtual program for ‘Books and Babies,’” Harris said, adding that the pre-recorded program is available at 10 a.m. Tuesdays on the Rampart Range Library Facebook page.
As well, storytime for preschoolers is virtually available at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. “Because everybody’s routine has changed, we think it’s really important for children to see familiar faces,” Harris said. “If they go to the virtual program and see Ms. Jane or Ms. Beth reading a story, we hope it gives them a sense of comfort.”
As well, patrons can use the Marmot OverDrive Digital Collection to check out ebooks and eaudiobooks, the link to which is on the website under the “e-Content” tab.
For elementary-school children, TumbleBooks are created from existing picture books with animation, music, narration and sound. The TumbleBook Library is at RampartLibraryDistrict.org. For adults, a variety of databases is available under the “Research” tab on the library website.
Harris encourages patrons to stay connected through the website or by calling 687-9281. “It’s very difficult for a librarian to decrease the amount of services we’re providing,” she said. “It’s counterintuitive for what we do for a living and how we want to serve.”