The Rampart Library District is happy to announce that as of May 19 it is offering curbside delivery services.
While the library buildings will remain closed for now, our staff are making plans to get materials back into your hands. We are unable to receive items from other Colorado libraries but there are plenty of books, DVDs, music CDs, and audiobooks on our shelves.
Library cardholders in good standing can reserve materials through our online catalog at https://rampart.marmot.org/. Be sure your home library is set correctly in your online account, as your items will be held at that location. Curbside delivery will be available by appointment only beginning May 19 at Woodland Park Public Library, and May 20 at Florissant Public Library.
The book drops at both locations are open for library materials returns.
Our library staff is taking precautions with library items due to the coronavirus. These precautions include quarantining returned library materials for at least three days, which aligns with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and disinfecting all materials before they are returned to our shelves. All staff members are wearing face coverings and gloves, practicing physical distancing and conducting self-checks for temperature and symptoms prior to working each day.
Please visit our website at rampartlibrarydistrict.org or our Facebook page for information about curbside service, virtual storytimes, crafts and book clubs, upcoming summer reading activities, and more. The staff at Rampart Library District is excited to offer these services to our valued patrons.