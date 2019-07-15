The Rampart Library District Foundation board will hold a “Love Your Libraries” Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Country Lodge, 730 Country Drive, Woodland Park (80863). Tickets for the annual library fundraiser are $10 and will be available at the door. Seating is limited.
There will be an all-you-can-eat Mexican brunch buffet available, provided by the Country Lodge for $14.95. Special drinks will also be available. Attendees will receive a door prize ticket with admission; additional tickets can be purchased during the event. F-150 will provide the music.
The event benefits this year’s “Love of Learning” fundraising campaign project, to update and upgrade the Children’s Area in the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave. The Children’s Area is a high-use, high-traffic area in need of renovation. Plans include the addition of smaller tables and chairs to better accommodate library patrons aged 2-5; a sensory wall to support cognitive growth, problem-solving skills and language development; shelving and storage for the expanding library collection; and a puppet theater, magnetic board and color-changing light table.
About 7,500 children attended programs in the children's area last year. An average of 108 children attend the library's Storytimes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturdays each week. This is a big increase from the average of eight children who attended in 2005. The library offers Lego Club on Fridays.
The Florissant branch library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant, hosts a Storytime at 10 a.m. on Fridays.
Library patrons and other supporters may purchase “butterflies” for $1, $5, or $20, which will be put on the wall in the Children’s Area. These can be purchased at either library or from a member of the foundation board.
Plans for the Children’s Area upgrade include a puppet theater (to accompany our marvelous puppets which are just waiting for children’s arms), a sensory wall and toys for “sensory play” for our youngest patrons, a storyboard easel, and new tables and chairs appropriate to our various age groups.
Learn more about the Rampart Library District on its website, rampart.colibraries.org.