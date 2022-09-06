In Teller County, local historians are preserving an oral tradition of stories of the days when two railroads rolled through the county, each stopping at the depot in Divide.
For the past 12 years, the railroad buffs have presented a symposium that highlights the glory days of the railroads and their relevance to today’s historical narrative.
Along the way, the group formed a nonprofit organization, Midland Days at Divide Inc., to raise money for the restoration of the Midland Depot, a local landmark on US 24.
The 2022 Midland Days Symposium has a theme of “People and Places.”
“This year we’re going to talk about the people who were involved in the railroads,” said Dave Martinek, referring to the Colorado Midland Railway and the Midland Terminal Railroad.
For instance, Art Crawford will talk about his great-grandfather, William Walker, an engineer on the Midland Terminal, and A.E. Carlton, an investor in Colorado banks, mines and railroads.
Martinek is doing a two-parter about the life of James Hagerman, with more than 100 slides.
“Hagerman built the Colorado Midland Railway,” Martinek said. (There is a road in Cascade named for Hagerman).
Martinek will be up again with information about Jesse Higgins Waters, superintendent on the Midland Terminal; while railroad historian and Courier columnist Mel McFarland will present a slide show of the Midland Railroad Station
The symposium is a fundraiser for the renovation and preservation of the depot, which, along with 1.09 acres, has been declared an historic property by the Colorado Historical Society. Over the past 11 years, the CHS has awarded grants for the construction phase of the $1.25 million project, the cost estimated in 2008.
With the grant requirements satisfied, the next step is to estimate the cost of utilities, water, sewer and electric.
“This will help us in the future when we go for other grants,” Martinek said. “No other institution has claimed a home for the Colorado Midland but we’re going to do that.”
The symposium, presented by Midland Days at Divide, Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition and the Divide Chamber of Commerce, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at John Wesley Ranch, 21285 Colorado 76, Divide (80814). Seating is limited and tickets are $50. For information, call Martinek at 719-213-9335 or visit the event Facebook page, facebook.com/events/453763969581811.