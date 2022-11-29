I was recently talking to a waitress at one of my favorite dining spots about its coffee cups. I thought about how fine china was not used on trains because of the fragility. The cup used in this restaurants was your average mug. The cups used for trains had to be heavier to be able to survive hard use.
One place where I like to eat gets cups from thrift shops and reports that they usually last only a couple of months even if they are big and rugged!
I was walking along the railroad tracks recently and saw some broken china that likely was on that spot for some hundred years.
During the early years, the railroad merely threw trash off the trains as they rolled along, including broken china. I have found lots of old broken china along the tracks — usually away from stations. The first time I noticed it was at the end of Eleven Mile Reservoir. A piece I saw had the name Midland on it.
The odd bits are usually pretty broken up, but for some it’s easy to figure out what the piece once was. Each railroad had several styles of decoration, some unique to a train, like the Super Chief. Even Amtrak has its own designs. The small railroads, if they had diners, had unique designs — even the Pullman company. You can still find pieces, like I do, in many places.
I eventually learned about the different weights of china. Here and there along the railroad tracks I have found parts of cups with the handles broken off, but some obviously had none.
Cups however, have a different reason for being heavier. The coffee, or tea, stays hot longer in a thicker cup. Most restaurants use heavy china, and the pattern is often uniform. The railroad crews, if they had a real cup, often it had no handles. I have seen on old steam engines a place on the hot boiler to keep mugs as well as small pots. I have also seen pictures from World War II of ships’ dining halls with cups without handles.
