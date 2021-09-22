In an age when the domestic arts seem to be disappearing, three students at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School are defying the odds. The three — Savannah, Maddie and Lily Gance, ages 13, 12, and 11, respectively — just happen to be sisters.
“Quilting is a lost art,” said Cindy Snell, who was recruited by Annie Durham, the school’s drama instructor, to introduce the art for the after-school program.
Last month, the Gance sisters won prizes at the Teller County Fair in Cripple Creek. A photo of each sister with their quilts hangs in the trophy case at the school.
Savannah took a blue ribbon and won third place for two entries. As the oldest of the three, she looked forward to the experience at the county fair. “I thought it was fun to see what she (the judge) thought about the quilts,” she said.
Maddie won prizes for two quilt entries — Best of Show and Judge’s Choice, which included questions about the process. “It was scary, because it was our first time and we didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said. “She judged us like we were actually in the adult category.”
Lilly won second place for her quilt titled “Spring Bees.” The judge singled out her skill at binding the quilt as well as for the vibrant colors.
Lily credits her grandmother, Judy Gance, for showing her how to quilt on a new sewing machine.
Quilting might be a lost art for some, but not for the Gance sisters. “The thing about quilting is how calming it is,” Maddie said. “Yesterday, I didn’t really have that good of a day but when I started sewing, I felt so much better.”
Lily feels the same. “When I’m quilting, I can shut off the world and do my own thing,” she said.
Savannah enjoys the challenge. “I like trying new things and giving quilts to people,” she said.
Snell’s after-school quilting class has been funded for the past three years with a grant from Community of Caring, a nonprofit organization with offices in the Aspen Mine Center, in addition to Quilters Above the Clouds.
The Gance sisters showed their quilts in the recent Quilts in the Aspens show sponsored by Quilters Above the Clouds. Savannah, Maddie and Lily won first place, second place and Honorable Mention, respectively, in the show in Woodland Park.
This year, the CC-V school district received a $162,000 federal grant from the 21st Century Community Learning Center program that funds 20 after-school clubs, including the quilting class, at the junior/senior high school and Cresson Elementary School. The classes incorporate science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Barbara Manning, the director of grants for the district, wrote the successful federal grant which is intended to provide enrichment programs during non-school hours.