The Quilters Above the Clouds Quilt Guild will host its 13th annual quilt show, Quilts in the Aspen, Saturday in Woodland Park.
More than 150 quilts and quilted items will be featured in six categories from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley’s Road. Vintage quilts will be shown in an old-fashioned bed turning and area quilt stores will offer items for sale. Guild members will demonstrate various quilting techniques, while a boutique will feature quilted and hand-made items for sale.
Admission is $5 a person, with visitors under 16 years old free.
Area quilters are encouraged to enter their quilts. The entry form and instructions may be downloaded at quiltersabovetheclouds.com.
For more information, contact Joanne at 687-9836 or joannemthies@gmail.com.