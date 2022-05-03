At approximately 4:16 p.m. on April 22, Teller County dispatch received a call of a fire at Colorado Mountain Estates, a subdivision off Teller County 1 in Florissant. Florissant Fire Protection District arrived on the scene at 4:28 p.m. and Interim Fire Chief Erik Holt took command of the Bullion fire. Mutual aid support from Teller County Strike Force, American Red Cross, and CORE was provided.
Within minutes of arrival and seeing the situation, Holt evacuated all residents of the subdivision north and west of the fire. A call was made to dispatch to deploy the American Red Cross and set up a temporary shelter at the FFPD fire station on U.S. 24 in Florissant.
Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire on all sides and the evacuation order was lifted. Residents were allowed to return to their homes at 8:30 p.m. that night. The fire was deemed 25% contained with no active extensions or fire movement concerns.
Crews remained onsite overnight and into April 23 until 4:30 p.m., at which time the fire was determined to be 100% contained and cold trailing — or hands-on checking for hot spots — had been complete.
The fire was caused from a tree that fell onto a power line, which caused some outages, officials said. The fire burned a total of 5 acres with no homes damaged and no injuries reported.
Holt thanked the organizations who came to aid the fire protection district in fighting the blaze.
“I want to thank our mutual aid partners for their amazing support and response for the fire in Colorado Mountain Estates,” he said. “This response is what truly represents Florissant Fire Rescue’s place in this community. When called, our personnel responded with courage and honor to fight a fire under red-flag conditions in high winds threatening our residents of this amazing community. ...We have and will always answer the call for our community. This is what Florissant Fire Rescue represents day in and day out.”