The Florissant community is abuzz after word got out that Mike Bailey, chief of Florissant Fire Protection District, was placed on suspension this month, and an interim chief, Erik Holt, was put in place.
The Florissant Community Page on Facebook was active with comments supporting Bailey and concerns about ongoing fire protection. A letter in support of Bailey was sent out by FFPD volunteer firefighters that voted no confidence in Holt and FFPD board member Dennis Porter.
At a Feb. 23 FFPD board meeting, there was a discussion between Bailey and Holt, who at that time was a board member, regarding statements Holt made on social media in response to information shared by FFPD volunteers who previously were Four Mile Fire Protection District volunteers. The information was a payscale report showing that Florissant-based Four Mile Fire Protection District’s 2022 payroll was budgeted for $220,000, with 51.38% of tax revenue spent on payroll, compared to agencies at lesser rates including Florissant, which budgeted $117,200 for payroll this year (28.1% of tax revenue).
In the meeting, Bailey requested that Holt apologize for his statements, to which Holt said, “I am sorry you misunderstood what I said.” Bailey said he felt Holt's behavior on social media was inappropriate for a board member, and suggested Holt resign.
Holt did resign, to “keep the peace,” he told The Courier.
On March 15, three additional FFPD board members resigned: G. Joseph Kraudelt, Allan Applebaum and Mike Holmes. Their resignations left Porter the only remaining board member.
On March 18, according to Bailey, Applebaum left him a threatening voicemail saying Bailey was always sticking up for the volunteers, things would never be good for him in Florissant, and telling him to get in his car and return to California.
Bailey, who started with FFPD July 19, after retiring from a 27-year firefighting career in California, addressed the "sticking up for the volunteers" comment. “I tried to tell the board that it was imperative for me to be in tune with the ones who were spending their own time responding to calls at all hours and attending training sessions with little compensation," he said.
He continued, “I felt we were all one team; board and volunteers, working together for the good of our community."
Bailey was out of town March 19-27, and said he was not notified by Patti Angell, FFPD administrator, about the resignations of Kraudelt, Applebaum and Holmes.
At 8 p.m. April 1, Bailey received a "Suspension of Chief’s Responsibilities," by email from the FFPD board. No reason was stated, but the email said Bailey was being placed on paid leave until a quorum of FFPD board members could be established. The email also stated Bailey was no longer authorized to drive the district-owned vehicle he had been issued, and instructed him to return it as soon as possible.
According to Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Bailey's suspension may not have been legal, since Porter acted alone in representing the board in that decision.
Bailey asked to have the vehicle picked up from his home, as he'd been told he was not authorized to drive it.
On April 2, Bailey received a text message from FFPD administrator Patti Angell stating she was on the way to retrieve the vehicle, he said. Angell arrived at Bailey’s home accompanied by her husband, Don Angell, who was at that time director of the Teller County Office of Emergency Management.
Bailey said his wife answered the door and told the Angells that he was finishing a project and would be out in a minute. Don Angell then began pounding on the door and kitchen window, Bailey said.
Bailey came out of the house with a document for Patti Angell to sign, stating she was taking possession of the vehicle in good condition.
Bailey said Don Angell grabbed his wrist and tried to reach for him again after he broke away. During the altercation, Bailey said Don Angell made racial slurs. Bailey noted he filed a complaint with Teller County Sheriff’s Office and is in the process of obtaining a restraining order against Don Angell.
Patti Angell signed Bailey's document, and either she or her husband drove away with the vehicle.
An email was sent to FFPD volunteer firefighters stating Bailey had been suspended as of noon April 2 and Holt was interim chief. No explanation was given.
Holt told The Courier Bailey's suspension was a "board decision." He said, “Denny (Porter) just called one day and asked if I would be interim chief for two weeks, and I agreed.”
Due to concerns expressed on social media by volunteer firefighters, Holt said he contacted Teller County dispatch and requested immediate aid to all fire calls, which meant other districts would also be called to respond.
Holt then requested a meeting of the volunteers, and they assured him they would respond to calls as usual. Holt said after that meeting he felt confident the volunteers would respond to calls and canceled the immediate aid request with the county.
In regard to board viability, Holt said that applications or nominations to the board were due Feb. 15, and elections will be May 20.
Bailey said the suspension caught him off guard, and he felt part of the reason for it was animosity regarding his decision to continue working with Jeremy DeWall, one of two options in the county for medical director. Bailey said Don Angell encouraged him to go with the other medical director, Timothy Hurtado.
“Don Angell, who at the time was director of OEM, paid me a visit and he encouraged me to use Hurtado rather than Dewall. He also mentioned he had a lot of money to spend and he could get me a fuel station, 800 Mhz radios for my volunteers, and other infrastructure items,” Bailey said.
Bailey said he told the FFPD board at the time he had not noticed any problems or concerns with DeWall and felt a change was not necessary but would revisit the matter if concerns arose in the future.
At one time, Dewall was the only medical director under the Office of Emergency Management of Teller County. According to a Courier article, Don Angell, as OEM director, put the county in a complicated position after announcing he had appointed Hurtado to replace DeWall. That decision caused an uproar among many Teller emergency services agencies. In March 2021, the Teller County commissioners reinstated Dewall, while naming Hurtado the second medical director, with EMS agencies given a choice between the two.
Angell was fired last month by the county commissioners, who cited it was a "personnel matter."
On April 9, a notice appeared on the FFPD website announcing a special meeting April 10. The meeting, held online, lasted seven minutes and consisted of a call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, approval of agenda and consideration of appointments to fill vacancies on the board. Sarah H. Luetjen, a paralegal with Denver-based Cockrel Ela Glesne Greher & Ruhland, PC, was the meeting's moderator. Attendees included Don Angell, Patti Angell, Dennis Porter, Mike Holmes, Allan Applebaum, Jennifer Bittman and Erik Holt.
Don Angell, Holmes, Applebaum and Bittman were administered the Oath of Office to the board and the meeting adjourned. There was no discussion or public comment.
Numerous community members and firefighters contacted The Courier expressing anger over the proceedings and that the community was not allowed to speak.
Jason Sebring said he complied with the application process for this year’s election to the FFPD board and was running uncontested. He said he tried to contact Porter several times with no response, and was notified about the meeting at the last minute.
FFPD firefighter Allen Schultz said, “The board met and elected Don Angell, husband of the administrator and fired director of OEM, two of the resigned board members, and Jennifer Bittman, the wife of former FFPD member Jeff Bittman, who is now the assistant chief at Four Mile Fire Protection District. (The April 10) appointments are valid until May 3.”
He added, “No questions were taken, and the FFPD members were not afforded the opportunity to speak. We have not been allowed to speak with the board’s attorney because they represent the board. The members do not know what to do at this point, and are in a state of shock."
Melanie Schwanke, who has been with FFPD for five years, said “Chief Bailey and Capt. Mike Bukowski were amazing. They made a variety of educational and training opportunities available to us.”
She said she felt the board was against whatever Bailey tried to accomplish and expressed concerns that people associated with Four Mile Fire District were appointed to the board, as well as the two board members who had recently resigned.
“Chief Bailey tried to get us proper equipment, like 800 Mhz radios, so we could communicate on the scene with each other and other agencies, but his requests seemed to be ignored, because he wouldn’t get rid of Dr. DeWall,” Schwanke said.
Schwanke said there were 10 firefighters at the fire station for the meeting, but they were not allowed to speak and none of their submitted questions were addressed.
Lt. Cindy Sebring said she felt like this was a hostile takeover by Four Mile and affiliates.
Firefighter Bill Martin said how impressed he was with Chief Bailey from the very beginning. “When he introduced himself, he provided a packet showing his credentials, education, certificates, etc. to the volunteers, and I was amazed at the caliber of this man, and felt he probably had more qualifications than any other fire chief in the area."
The volunteer firefighters requested a public meeting to be held at the firehouse, Tuesday, April 19, to address the situation. As of press time, no response from the FFPD board had been received.
Dennis Porter and Patti Angell did not respond to requests for comment.