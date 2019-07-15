Intended or not, three members of the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs Association may have opened the door to securing a raise for Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s law enforcement officers.
Mick Bates, Michael Harper and Ron Frindt appealed to Teller County commissioners July 11 to consider asking voters in the November election to decide on a mill-levy increase to fund salary increases for the deputies.
Each expressed concern for public safety, as fewer officers deal with the influx of crime related to marijuana and the drug cartels in addition to the number of homeless living in the forest and other places.
The three emphasized that sheriff’s deputies are the lowest paid officers in the county. For instance, annual salaries for Cripple Creek officers start at $47,000 and Woodland Park’s at $51,000. “But the sheriff’s deputies start at $40,000,” Bates said. “We’re all fiscally conservative here but we can’t go on like this. This can has been kicked down the road a long time.”
At the mention of new taxes, the commissioners bristled. However, they did leave room for possibilities. “This is not the only option; we haven’t tried everything,” said Marc Dettenrieder. “We are looking at salary adjustments, staffing configurations. I’ll speak for myself; I don’t want to be a part of raising taxes in a low-tax community like Teller County.”
Bob Campbell agreed. “We’ve spent a fair amount of time with the sheriff, who has made a case for what he thinks his wants and needs are,” Campbell said. “We’re attempting to put some numbers together. It’s the start of the budget process. This conversation is way preliminary”
Norm Steen found an angle, “I agree with you that law enforcement is the top priority, but there are many resources on the table, not the least of which is the increase in property taxes,” Steen said. “Ask any taxpayer in the county whether they’re going to pay more this next year versus this year. We’re seeing increases in valuations of about 32 percent; that’s going to create significant new revenue. But the numbers are preliminary.”
Steen asked the sheriff to define the department’s needs before the commissioners make a decision. “But once we make some decisions as a board, Sheriff, I think you’ll be pleased with some of the things we’re considering. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”