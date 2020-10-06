Stephanie Alfieri is running against Catherine Nakai and Don Don Dezellum for a seat on the Woodland Park City Council. The Courier conducted a Q-and-A with Alfieri via email last week:
1. Why are you running?
I want Woodland Park to be a town I’m as proud of 30 years from now as I have been for the last 30. It will take long-term vision to ensure our town is poised for continued success, building on the history and traditions that make our town such a great place, while looking to the future with confidence and ingenuity.
2. What is your experience in local government? Volunteerism?
I’ve been involved in our community for years, with organizations including Lions Club, Main Street, Holiday Home Tour, Oktoberfest, Cruise Above the Clouds and more. I’ve served in a number of capacities including as a volunteer, committee member, board member, treasurer, secretary and vice chair. I’ve been involved with our local government for years, too, regularly attending council meetings, work sessions, serving on the Charter Review Committee and actively advocating for policies that benefit our community. I was humbled and honored to be awarded the Lions Club Humanitarian Award in 2011 for my work in helping reestablish, after many decades, what had been the previously dormant local Lions Club. And in 2012 I received one of my most cherished awards — the North Teller Build A Generation “Community Pride” Award. This one I am especially connected to because the name of the award itself, it is impossible for me to overstate the pride I have for our community.
3. What are you goals for the city if you are elected?
It’s imperative that we maintain our town’s financial stability and protect its unique character for our long-term future success. By focusing on a common-sense approach to prudent budgeting and expense management while providing high levels of service and allowing more tax money to stay with our citizens and businesses, our community will be in the best position possible to maximize opportunities for a healthy, thriving, strong city for years to come. Promoting the citizens’ interest in public health and safety is my top priority and I’ll uphold those needs of WP citizens above the wants of our local government.
5. How could the city government be improved? If elected how will you work to implement those improvements?
15 years as a banker has fully prepared me for dealing with the complexities of our city budget, helping city council adopt conservative financial policies, responsibly reducing debt and bringing a common-sense approach to managing expenditure. I’ll work to ensure every tax dollar is used in the most efficient way and without unnecessary spending, and to posture the city for top performance and lower tax rates.
6. How long have you lived in Woodland Park?
Woodland Park has been my home for 28 years. I’m a graduate of Woodland Park School District, a volunteer, local banker and outdoor adventurer. I bought my home here and plan to live in WP for the rest of my life. My parents live in Divide, where my father is a master electrician, a skill he acquired as a Navy sailor. My mother works for RE-2 schools in special education and my brother is a small business owner in Divide. When not at work, volunteering, or participating in our local government, you can find me out where I hike, run, backpack, climb, ski, often with my dog, Lucy, by my side.