In the April 5 Woodland Park municipal election, voters will choose from seven candidates for Woodland Park City Council. There will be three open councilmember seats (four-year term), and one open councilmember seat (two-year term). All are running for four-year terms, with just four winners. The candidate who comes in fourth (in number of votes) will be elected to the two-year term.
The Courier asked the same questions of all seven candidates — DeAnn Betterman, Kellie Case, Frank Connors, Don Dezellem, Matt Hayes, Catherine Nakai and David Ott, listed in alphabetical order.
DEANN BETTERMAN
1. Why are you running, where are you from and how long have you lived in Woodland Park?
I strongly believe, one, that small business is the backbone of our country. My vision is that our small city can grow wealthy because of small businesses. Two, that our neighbors should get involved, come to the meetings, ask questions. The average citizen is the authority. And three, that city council members should work together. If they disagree, they should do it respectfully. They should listen to each other because they are the governing body.
I moved to Sunnywood in 2002 from Minneapolis, Minn.
2. What is the role of a Woodland Park City Council member?
From the U.S. Constitution, it is to defend and support people’s rights in our city.
3. How do you learn what your constituents need and how do you plan to meet those needs?
While I was out getting signatures to run, I asked all my neighbors what they wanted. I’ll keep asking at city council meetings, and I’ll continue to go door to door. On my website, I will add a link so they can tell me what makes a good city great. I want to be specific and get things before council. If a citizen has a good idea, it should be added to the agenda. They need to tell me what we need for the city to grow strong. I want to build bridges. The people will be satisfied if we can work together.
4. What does home rule mean to you?
I am pleased that the city founders started home rule (government). It means more local control and fewer state and federal restrictions.
5. It has been reported that Andrew Wommack urged believers to take over Woodland Park and Teller County? What are your thoughts on that?
I firmly believe that the average citizen should take over. Nonbelievers have good ideas just like anybody else.
• • •
KELLIE CASE (incumbent)
1. Why are you running, where are you from and how long have you lived in Woodland Park?
I still believe that my skillset and experience are valuable to the citizens, and in the last four years we have made great strides in financial recovery. The City currently has upwards of $1.5 million dollars reserved for retiring a portion of our $8 million debt early in 2025. We remain committed to debt reduction. I’ve been told many times by my constituents that I am the “voice of reason.” I believe reasonable is important.
I am a fourth-generation Coloradan. Born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Montrose, I’ve lived in the Woodland Park for eight years and worked in the city for 24 years.
2. What is the role of a city council member in Woodland Park?
To conduct the business of the city on behalf of the residents.
3. What does home rule mean to you?
Home rule provides for local control over local matters to fit the needs and wants of our community from a governance perspective.
4. How do you learn what your constituents need and how do you plan to meet those needs?
I’m actively engaged in our community as a volunteer on city council and many nonprofit organizations. I’m a business owner providing services to existing and new residents of our community. I attend most all of our local events, and I talk to people; they know they can call and share their thoughts and concerns and I will do my best to address those in an appropriate manner.
5. It has been reported that Andrew Wommack urged believers to take over Woodland Park and Teller County. What are your thoughts on that?
I believe there are those who desire to take over the city council for reasons other than to conduct the city’s business. I believe there are some of those running for office now. If that’s the desire of the community, so be it. But I don’t think it is.
• • •
FRANK CONNORS
1. Why are you running, where are you from and how long have you lived in Woodland Park?
We have a few issues with a business in my neighborhood that aren’t being addressed and the Planning Commission is having growth issues. Our city has allowed people to stay in campgrounds forever but there’s nothing but short-term rentals available in our neighborhoods. Some 300 of our single-family homes are now short-term rentals. We need to do better than that. The city needs 30 employees, but there’s no place for them to live. Our workforce housing is a campground.
I retired to Woodland Park seven years ago from Louisiana after 20 years in the Navy and 20 years in the oilfields.
2. What is the role of a Woodland Park City Council member?
Their No. 1 role is fiduciary. We need to spend taxpayers’ money like it’s coming out of our own pockets. I’m all for paying off debts, but I voted for the pool along with a lot of other citizens. The only way we can get the pool on an even keel is to promote it.
It’s cheap to get a business license in this town but we’re not giving businesses much support. We get a lot of tax money from them so they should have a say. Let’s talk about that instead of screaming about the pool.
Our priorities are wrong. Businesses spend money for safety education, but the city can’t spend $2,300 on fire safety education for its residents? There’s more to improving the city than just paying off debt.
3. How do you learn what your constituents need and how do you plan to meet those needs?
Brilliant people have given me their private numbers so I can call them when I need a little education. I don’t have to be the smartest person at the dais; I just need to have smart friends and neighbors who can keep me informed.
4. What does home rule mean to you?
It’s as simple as “We the people.” Your voice as a citizen is enough. We rule ourselves.
5. It has been reported that Andrew Wommack urged believers to take over Woodland Park and Teller County? What are your thoughts on that?
A lot of people say things that are out of whack, but we all live by the same rules. The reason we have seven council members, each with one vote, is so that changing the rules isn’t easy. It’s sad, though, that interpretation often changes the rules.
• • •
DON DEZELLEM
1. Why are you running, where are you from and how long have you lived in Woodland Park?
I’m a team player who will work well with my fellow council members. I have no agenda other than improving the quality of life for city residents by protecting their life, health and safety.
I was born in Syracuse, N.Y., lived in Mississippi, Wyoming, and Santa Maria, Calif., before moving to Woodland Park in 1991. I lived in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado Springs, and Thornton for several years in the mid-2000s and returned to Woodland Park in 2017. When I wasn’t living in Woodland Park, I still attended church here and read the local newspapers.
2. What is the role of a Woodland Park City Council member?
Council members represent Woodland Park residents regarding public safety, health/sanitation, and roads; are good stewards of finances and other city resources, and conduct themselves in a spirit of cooperation and integrity with residents and fellow council members.
3. How do you learn what your constituents need and how do you plan to meet those needs?
I will encourage residents to contact me to discuss their concerns and ideas to make Woodland Park a great place to reside and work. I will hold regular opportunities to meet residents informally and will attend as many city events as possible to meet with residents. Any concerns or ideas will be passed on to the city manager or council if they are within the scope of city governance.
4. What does home rule mean to you?
Home rule means we can exercise our rights as local citizens to decide how our city governance is set up and how we resolve local issues. It means we have a measure of protection from interference by state government. A strong self-government is key to preserving freedom.
5. It has been reported that Andrew Wommack urged believers to take over Woodland Park and Teller County. What are your thoughts on that?
I believe that it is vital to have concerned, knowledgeable, moral and virtuous candidates to represent Woodland Park citizens. I have regularly attended council meetings, special sessions and work sessions for the last four years. I chaired the Envision 2030 Comprehensive Plan’s Sustainability and Parks, Trails, and Open Space Subcommittee, served on the 2021 City Charter Review Committee, and serve on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
I graduated from the second Woodland Park Citizen’s Academy and I’m a 20-year member of Dayspring Christian Fellowship, where I serve as a deacon.
• • •
MATT HAYES
1. Why are you running, where are you from and how long have you lived in Woodland Park?
My interest in running started with the coronavirus pandemic and disagreement with the way things were handled at various levels of the government. I have heard the frustrations of business owners, a huge demographic I am speaking to. I stand for individual freedom and liberty, for people’s rights to conduct business in the way they see fit.
I am from Sunset, Louisiana, and have lived in Woodland Park for six years.
2. What is the role of a city council member in Woodland Park?
As it stands now, the council is working as a rubber stamp for whatever the city staff wants to do. I would like the council to take on the role of a director and set policies for the city. I’d like to see a balance of multi-family and single-family housing and the PUDs (Planned Unit Developments) we have right now be master-planned so we don’t have a hodge-podge of apartments and houses. Water is our primary concern, and it will always take a forward-looking approach to ensure our infrastructure, negotiate and expand water rights.
3. What does home rule mean to you?
With home rule, we have the right to develop our own public health policy. We do not have to adopt the county’s, other cities’ or the state’s policies. I’m concerned that we’re setting a precedent about how public health matters are handled in the future.
4. It has been reported that Andrew Wommack Ministries urged believers to take over Woodland Park. What are your thoughts on that?
I think it’s a First Amendment issue, that protecting First Amendment rights at every level is a critical battle worth fighting. I think that any attempt to censor folks in any capacity is a slippery slope.
5. How do you learn what your constituents need and how do you plan to meet those needs?
I spend as much time as possible talking to people, asking them what they want me to do if elected.
• • •
CATHERINE NAKAI
1. Why are you running, where are you from and how long have you lived in Woodland Park?
To continue to serve the community I love and bring a thoughtful independent, reasoned voice to council. To continue to use lessons learned and our history as basis to make better decisions to move our community forward.
I moved to Colorado when I was 13 months old, and grew up in the Springs. I have lived in Colorado for 43 years and Woodland Park for 20 years.
2. What is the role of a city council member of Woodland Park?
The role of council is to run the legislative affairs of the city, using a council/city manager form of government. All votes are equal. Enacting and enforcement of all city ordinances necessary to protect life, health, property and to preserve and enforce good government. The mayor’s role is to preside over the council meetings using Robert’s Rules of Order. The mayor signs all legal documents and is the head of our city government for all legal, dignitary and ceremonial purposes.
3. How do you learn what your constituents need and how do you plan to meet those needs?
In person, phone, text, email. Whatever works best for the citizens. Listen and hear, take all comments and ideas to heart and use them to try and make the best decisions for our community.
4. What does home rule mean to you?
Gives citizens the authority to manage their own government affairs. And allows the municipality the right to set and collect local sales and use taxes. We are governed by our City Charter, City Municipal Code, State of Colorado and the U.S. Constitution
5. It has been reported that Andrew Wommack urged believers to take over Woodland Park and Teller County? What are your thoughts on that?
There has been enough division in our city these past few years — I am here to represent the people of Woodland Park, plain and simple. I have no agenda and am not affiliated with any special interest group, entity or social movement. I respect individual rights and the beliefs of all our residents.
• • •
DAVID OTT
1. Why are you running, where are you from and how long have you lived in Woodland Park?
As a veteran, I have dedicated my entire life to service. At retirement, I was introduced and accepted into the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship Program. I interned with the city, learning the functions, processes and complexites of municipal government.
While the city has outstanding employees and a city manager who provide essential community services, I was saddened by the divisiveness displayed by some council members. I know I can make a real difference; I know what right looks like. I will focus on servicing debt, supporting small businesses, supporting first responders and veterans and improving the quality of life for our seniors.
After a lifetime of service, I chose to proudly call this city my home. I moved to Colorado 20 years ago, and to Woodland park almost four years ago.
2. What is the role of a Woodland Park City Council member?
It is to represent ALL the people of our city fairly, publically, and to the best of my ability. Our core mission is to protect the life, health, welfare, and property of our residents.
3. How do you learn what your constituents need and how do you plan to meet those needs?
You learn by listening and getting all of the viewpoints. If necessary, city staff can prepare briefings or answer questions so that we are well informed. Then, when a decision is needed, it is made in public with public input.
My focus will be on providing for the public good, doing what is best for the residents of our beautiful city and remaining accountable to the people.
4. What does home rule mean to you?
It means we have the ability to govern our city based on our needs. Laws that are good for Denver, might not be good for our rural community. We need to govern for our community, sometimes with cooperation of council, Teller County Commissioners and state officials. I want work with all jurisdictions to improve our quality of life.
5. It has been reported that Andrew Wommack urged believers to take over Woodland Park and Teller County? What are your thoughts on that?
Local municipal government is nonpartisan and must reflect and represent all of the people it serves. As a veteran, I fought for freedom for all Americans and when I am elected I will represent all residents fairly. I am not running to represent any entity or interest group — I am will represent the people of Woodland Park.