The Courier asked each of the four candidates for Teller County commissioner to answer the same set of questions regarding their campaigns.
In the election in November to replace Teller County commissioner Norm Steen in District 3, the Woodland Park area, Erik Stone and Phil Mella are running against each other. Steen is term-limited after serving two four-year terms.
For District 1, the southern part of the county, David Rusterholtz and Dan Williams are running against each other to replace Marc Dettenrieder, who is term-limited after serving two four-year terms. All are Republicans.
The Courier compiled responses via email from Mella, Stone, Rusterholtz and Williams here (comments edited for length, listed in alphabetical order).
1. Where do you see the county in five years?
Mella: “Pursuant to the Teller County Strategic Plan, 2019-2034, we can expect modest population growth, but with disproportionate growth in the 65-plus demographic, which will result in greater demands on county services. Ensuring sufficient water and wastewater services, in particular, at the Divide Wastewater Treatment Plant, is critical to accommodating business and residential land-use demands.”
Rusterholtz: “Our demographics will continue to increase in average age, to 50 years old, and grow in average household median income to $66,000. And traffic on U.S. 24, through Woodland Park, will go from about 45,000 cars to over 55,000 cars per day.”
Stone: “There will be continued impacts from this growth to our Health, Road and Bridge and Sheriff’s departments. The next commissioners will have to balance those impacts and manage the budget to meet the expectations and needs of Teller County citizens.”
Williams: “I see attainable housing options becoming more readily available, with those options being driven by the market and the private sector. ... The Board of County Commissioners must ensure that our residents, communities and regions have a direct voice in any development proposal. We will adhere to the Growth Management Plan. Water, waste management and other impacts to adjacent property owners and infrastructure must all be considered well in advance of any approval.”
2. How are you going to handle issues such as traffic, growth and road improvements?
Mella: “We must bring intelligent growth management protocols to bear, to ensure appropriate business and residential growth can be accommodated, but with strong citizen input, and in a deliberate, planned and strategically coherent manner.
Although the county is not responsible for providing water, as Commissioner, I will closely monitor this issue. Last year, the seven states and Mexico that are tied to the Colorado River signed the Drought Contingency Plan, a sweeping agreement intended to ensure it can continue to supply water to the 40 million people it already serves and to the future populations expected in coming years.”
Rusterholtz: “We have approximately 560 miles of county roads, 70 miles paved. All roads are maintained on a regular schedule according to their average daily traffic. Our county is currently under great management at our public works and in the department of transportation, they have a road maintenance and improvement plan that is fine-tuned. As our population grows, so will our tax revenue to provide for additional road improvements and maintenance. The best way to plan for our roads is to let the people who are managing our Public Works and Department of Transportation do their job.”
Stone: “(CDOT) is responsible for managing the traffic on Highway 24, but county commissioners will play a large role in advocating to get a future bypass on the radar and in advocating for improvements that will increase the safety and conditions of Highways 24 and 67. I’ll work with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments to get our projects prioritized by CDOT. On county roads, our Road and Bridge Department needs a long-term plan to ensure we have the equipment and human resources necessary to keep our county roads maintained regardless of the economy.
Williams: “In terms of U.S. 24, I would strive to ensure it receives a higher priority in the Statewide Transportation Plan, to include the allocation of financial resources. While county commissioners have some influence with the state and CDOT, this will require a collective and collaborative effort from the City of Woodland Park and our residents. In terms of growth, we have an outstanding Growth Management Plan, Regional Action Plans, and our cities are all in various phases of updating their comprehensive plans. These plans and active citizen involvement will ensure our growth is deliberate and positive. In terms of our county roads, I will work to ensure that our budget reflects adequate funding for the repair and maintenance as well as for the repair and replacement of heavy equipment.
3. What do you hope to accomplish in four years?
Mella: “Besides serving on Woodland Park City Council for seven years, I have 35 years of successful business, financial, and operational management experience, which, combined with demonstrated collaborative skills, will positively impact my work as Commissioner.
I’ve knocked on over 400 doors and have spoken with hundreds of people during my listening campaign. Based on those and other citizen interactions, I will focus on core deliverables: transportation, including the reliever-route, wildfire mitigation, limiting the growth of government and examining opportunities to expand affordable or workforce housing.
In that regard, a project in the Springs, initiated by Draper, a private developer, is working with the City Council, which is only facilitating the process. It’s using Private Activity Bonds, which are tax-exempt, issued through the City and sold to the developer, so the City will not incur debt or expend capital.
With respect to transportation, I’ve been attending the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments meetings to understand the important interface between CDOT and our county. In January, the PPACG Board of Directors approved the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan. Chapter 5 is titled ‘Regional Transportation Need,’ and it includes ‘US-24 West Planning and Environmental Linkage Study – I-25 to Divide and Reliever Route.’
I’ve been an active participant in the Wildfire Committee, which is a multi-jurisdictional group that includes federal and state forest departments, the Coalition for the Upper-South Platte, and a variety of other stakeholders.”
Rusterholtz: “I enter this race with 35 years of real-world business experience. As an entrepreneur, I will be a representative of the people, will lead with their interests, vision and hopes for Teller County. I plan on making myself much more available to the residents of Teller County. I will not insulate myself from them and plan to keep my Facebook account active and continue to do ‘meet and greets’ across the county. I will work toward greater transparency. I would like to see all public meetings and work sessions live-streamed and recorded so people can review, watch from home or their mobile device and hold the people they elect accountable.
I would like to review our master growth plan and review our land-use regulations and make sure we have water allocation that will take us into the next 30-50 years. We need to make sure we have good working relationships with the cities in the county. U.S. 24 continues to be a transportation bottleneck. That must be addressed with the city of Woodland Park. We should not settle on having this project be kicked down the road by CDOT until 2045. Most of all, I will be the ‘People’s Commissioner.’ No side jobs, no part-time work. I am committed to be a representative of the people and be their voice for Teller County.”
Stone: “Teller County is under assault from the progressive Legislature, from the Red Flag Bill and Prop CC to attacking our sheriff over his agreement with ICE to turn over dangerous criminal aliens so they can be deported. In the next four years, I plan to build new coalitions with county commissioners across the state to work together to protect Teller County. Within the county, I will prioritize rebuilding our county capital construction fund so that we will be prepared to make improvements to our public-owned facilities. I also think it is imperative that we strengthen the relationship between the county and the cities. Through greater cooperation, I’m confident we can save taxpayers money.”
Williams: “I will demonstrate principled and informed leadership during crisis and in routine matters. I will work hard to ensure that systems, processes and guidelines are in place, always looking for ways to get better or be better prepared. I will personally commit to, and accomplish, bringing Teller County, its communities and our incorporated cities back together. I will do this not by diminishing or disrupting jurisdiction, but by demonstrating that we have much in common. I will look for efficiencies and increased effectiveness where possible and equitable burden-sharing, particularly in our first responder community. We need to rebuild a sense of community and shared responsibility across the county and reflect the values that brought us all here.”