Teller County is home to several miniscule species of owls, but unfortunately they are very secretive and hard to see. The fact that most are nocturnal, active at night when it’s dark, also dampens viewing opportunities. The Northern Pygmy-Owl is smaller than a robin and is the only local owl with diurnal habits, but even though they are active during the day and have a widespread distribution, you will be lucky to catch a glimpse.
Owls are a unique group of birds that are more often heard than seen. Their mostly brownish plumage is excellent camouflage to stay hidden during daylight hours. They have large heads, short necks, an upright posture and some have feather tufts on their head. Most owls are found in or near wooded areas where they use a “perch and wait” hunting style. They have flat facial discs that allow them to better “catch” sounds of food items rustling below.
Other predatory adaptations include hooked beaks, sharp and strong talons, excellent vision in low light conditions, acute hearing, and frayed edges on feathers that allow for silent flight to surprise prey. Their eyes are fixed in their sockets so they must rotate their heads to shift their gaze and they can rotate their head almost 180 degrees. Some other owls that occur locally are the large Great Horned and the tiny Western Screech and Northern Saw-whet.
I’ve heard Pygmies a couple times locally, once in the afternoon in mid-March near Lake George, and once in the morning in late March near Woodland Park. However, they can potentially call any time of day or night and in any season. Their call is a short, hollow and muted whistle, emitted as single or paired notes. The call of the Northern Saw-whet is very similar, but is given as single notes or in a long-winded series.
Concentrated squawking of birds can often indicate the presence of an owl. If you are lucky enough to get a look, note the Pygmy’s obvious round, plump body with a narrow rectangular tail. Finer details include the yellow eyes, brownish to grayish plumage with white spots, white banding on the tail and brown streaking on the white chest and flanks. Dark spots on the back of the head serve as “false eyes” and the round head lacks tufts. The sexes appear similar. Sometimes they will flick their relatively long tail up and down or side to side, or bob their head up and down. Their flight is powerful and direct with rapid wingbeats and they are faithful to conifer forests and deciduous woodlands, including timber in riparian areas and canyons.
Pygmies are cavity nesters, often using abandoned woodpecker holes in aspen woodlands. They are year round residents but may move to lower elevations in winter. Preferred food items include small vertebrates (especially rodents and birds) and even large insects. They primarily hunt at dawn and dusk with an aggressive attitude that allows them to catch prey that exceed their body size.
Notable reports in September from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Broad-tailed and Calliope Hummingbird — last seen Sept. 20
• Mourning Dove — last seen Sept. 12
• Great Horned Owl — calling on Sept. 18 and 24
• Downy Woodpecker — one around some of the time
• Western and Mountain Bluebird — a few sightings of small flocks
• Golden-crowned Kinglet — one on Sept. 7
• Red-breasted Nuthatch and Brown Creeper — a couple of sightings
• Wilson’s Warbler — one fall migrant Sept. 13
• Yellow-rumped Warbler — a few sightings
• Spotted Towhee — one from Aug. 26 to Sept. 12
• Chipping Sparrow — a few sightings, last seen Sept. 20
• White-crowned Sparrow — one fall migrant from Sept. 20 to 22
• Evening Grosbeak, Cassin’s Finch and Pine Siskin — a few sightings
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.