Brian Tally, who graduated in 1995 from Woodland Park High School, today lives with pain, disability and determination to change a 72-year-old legal loophole to improve veterans’ health care.
“He was a gung-ho Marine — he loved it and was good at it,” said Mike Sperry of Woodland Park who is Tally’s stepfather.
Tally joined the Marines right after high school and served four years. Over the next 17 years, he and his wife, Jenny, had four children and owned a successful landscaping company in Temecula, Calif.
In 2016, Sperry and Tally watched the Broncos win the Super Bowl. “That’s when his pain was starting in the back and it’s been a disaster since,” Sperry recalled of his stepson’s pain progression.
No matter what the treatment, Tally’s pain never receded. “Months later, doctors found an infection that was eating the bone away in his spine,” Sperry said.
As the pain escalated, Tally and his wife went to the emergency room at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, where a nurse took an X-ray and said he Tally a lumbar strain. “They started giving me pain pills and a lot of shots,” he said.
When he finally saw a primary-care doctor at the VA clinic, Tally was told he didn’t need an MRI and to continue medications. But the Tallys paid privately for an MRI that showed severe spinal stenosis.
The VA then recommended surgery and agreed to pay for an outside surgeon to do the operation. That’s when the private surgeon discovered the infection and called in an infectious-disease physican to continue the operation.
“In my case, the VA claimed responsibility for gross neglect and malpractice causing permanent injury,” Tally said. “I had a bone-eating staph infection that was eating me alive for four months, ate my spine.”
Ten months later the VA reversed its decision to settle, citing a loophole in the law that absolves the VA of responsibility. The doctor was an independent contractor vs. a government employee.
“These doctors are unidentifiable, have a VA badge, a VA doctor’s coat on, a VA laptop, a VA business card with VA credentials and they see VA patients,” Tally said. “They go to the same place every single day for work — to me, that’s an employee; I never knew they had independent contractors.”
While denying Tally’s claim, the VA offered a suggestion. “They said I need to sue her, the doctor, in state court,” Tally said. “Well, by the time they sent me this information my California state statute of limitations had expired.”
In an attempt to change the law, Tally has written his own bill. “I hand-delivered the bill to Congress and now it’s an active bill No. 7105 and one of the top five bills in the country,” he said, adding that he met with 33 members of Congress, with 100 percent bipartisan support.
The bill, if passed, would require all VA workers to identify on their badges whether they are employees or independent contractors. “Therefore, the doctor would be responsible under the same umbrella as everybody else,” Tally said.
Despite the rejection of the claim, the VA considers Tally 100 percent disabled, for which he receives $3,400 a month. “The amount of stress, anxiety, wondering how we’re going to get by, how are we going to do this is — we had to change everything,” he said. “We have a solid family and especially a lot of support from Woodland Park,” Tally said. “I know three-quarters of the town.”
Sperry is among Tally’s supporters. “We’re just really proud of him for what he’s doing,” Sperry said. “He’s not going to gain from this, he’s just trying to do what’s right and get this bill in Congress and passed.”