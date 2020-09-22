Late Sept. 16, minutes after finding out that high school football in Colorado was back this fall, Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam was scrambling to put the pieces together.
“This is crazy,” Roskam said. “I’m trying to remain steady and not get into my feelings a whole lot.”
Roskam, along with other coaches and athletic directors around the state, spent most of Sept. 17 trying to figure out how all the pieces of the puzzle will go together in order to have a season under strict guidelines outlined by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
“I think everybody’s excited, for the most part, that we’re going to have a season in the fall,” said Roskam, who pulls double duty as the school’s athletic director. “This is a daunting task, but at least we get to play.”
Woodland Park School District superintendent Steve Woolf has been working closely with Roskam to coordinate the season.
“There are a lot of moving parts, but I’m so glad we have this opportunity,” Woolf said.
The announcement by CHSAA to have fall football had been rumored for a couple of weeks. As time went on, it seemed less likely it would happen. But when the CHSAA Board of Directors voted to approve variances from Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID Response Team that provided member schools with the option to play football this fall, it didn’t take most schools long to go all-in with the modified plan.
The announcement came 43 days after CHSSA opted moved football and several other fall sports to spring 2021.
Teams in every classification from Class 5A down to 6-man will play a modified six-game regular season schedule. Each classification will have eight-team playoffs with championship games held on Dec. 5.
Teams “officially” begin practice Thursday. Season openers will take place Oct. 8-10.
Woodland Park plays in 2A. Cripple Creek-Victor plays 6-man.
CHSAA is compiling the schedules for all teams. Full schedules will be released this week. CHSAA is considering four years of team data from the ratings percentage index, winning percentage, stats and coaches polls to compile schedules featuring the best matchups. It is also considering travel and enrollment.
The regular season will finish the weekend of Nov. 13 — one week later than normal. Championship games will be played the first weekend in December as usual.
In addition, all schools that do not qualify for the playoffs can schedule one additional game that can be played during the weekends of the quarterfinals round and semifinals round of the playoffs.
Until last week, the prep football season in Colorado was going to be held in the spring. While that may have been ideal for many schools in certain parts of the state, a spring football season in Teller County is not ideal.
“How are we supposed to practice and play games with a foot of snow on the field in March?” Roskam said. “Spring football doesn’t work up here.
“Playing a 6-game season this fall isn’t ideal, but at least it’s better than playing in the spring.”
Not all schools will play football this fall. Some are opting to play a six-game schedule in the spring.
As of press time, 20 schools had elected to play in the spring.
Those schools playing football this fall will need to adhere to plenty of rules in order to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the governor’s task force team and CHSAA officials.
For a complete list, go to chsaanow.com.
One of the more noticeable changes will occur before kickoff with the elimination of a midfield captain’s meeting and coin toss. In addition, teams will not be allowed to use locker rooms before or after the games, or during halftimes.