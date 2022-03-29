I noticed it shortly after crossing the border, and arriving in Puerto Peñasco. As I started my first walk on the beach, a goofy smile spread across my face. I took in the forever views of the Sea of Cortez, felt the sea breeze and warm sunshine, and noted the profusion of seashells displaying every texture and color. My husband, Ron, and I call this our happy place.
In mid-February we loaded up the trailer down in the storage lot as we were unable to bring it up the icy mountain streets for packing. The next morning as the temperature hovered in the upper teens, we hooked up the trailer and gleefully headed due south. Yay!
Our constant companion, Gracie, is now not only a campin’ dog, but a beach dog as well. She accompanies us on all of our camping excursions, and easily settles into life in our house on wheels.
Two years ago we “discovered” Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, located in the beach community also known as Rocky Point. We fell in love with this laid-back, scenic beach destination that is an easy 90-minute drive from the Arizona border town of Lukeville.
We scored a beachfront campsite at Playa Bonita RV Park in February 2020, when we stayed there for two weeks, becoming familiar with the ins-and-outs of the lifestyle in Mexico. Alas, we had to skip traveling there in 2021 due to COVID. We were completely delighted to have a beachfront site once again in 2022!
There was just a sidewalk between our site and a wide expanse of sandy beach stretching endlessly in both directions. As the tide ebbs and flows, the beach constantly changes. Sometimes the sand resembles a concrete walkway, making for easy strolling. Other times it is like sugary slush, requiring a steady slog to navigate.
The ever-present seashells are a delight inviting further examination. Each mini-masterpiece is a palette of color, pattern and texture that ranges from smooth creamy white, to spiny speckles interspersed with whorls of shades of pink and gold. A few end up in my pocket during every beach stroll for the enjoyment of post-vacation perusal.
Shore birds hop, flit and soar. Pelicans, gulls, sandpipers, plovers and herons provide an ongoing circus as they search for food, unwind on the sand, and sail to-and-fro on the breezes. We were delighted with daily visits at our campsite from a Costa’s Hummingbird that would flash his neon purple throat furnishings as he perched nearby.
Tourists don’t come to Puerto Peñasco to spend fast-paced days sightseeing and seeking the next great adventure. This is a place to catch your breath, recharge and enjoy a simple lifestyle. Our days consisted of daily beach walks, leisurely bike rides on our e-bikes, a bit of shopping, epicurean adventures, and a whole lot of downtime.
Oh, the food! We sampled a wide variety of deliciousness from simple booth fare to gourmet restaurant dishes. We were not disappointed. La Argentina Empanadas is a home-based restaurant run by Patty and her husband, the chef. We loved the sweet or savory, flaky turnovers so much that we went there twice. Jesse’s Carreta is another home-based restaurant that is the absolute best for authentic Mexican food. The views from Pane e Vino Ristorante, located on a hilltop above the Malecon, are drop-dead gorgeous. A visit to Puerto Peñasco is not complete without a meal of flavorful, grilled chicken from Pollos Lucas. A carryout dinner for four there will cost you around $12. Chef Mickey’s Place is an upscale gourmet restaurant serving fresh and innovative dishes. And the list goes on …
One perfect day consisted of an easy bike ride to a favorite tourist destination called Wrecked at the Reef. It is located a few miles from the RV park, right on the beach. A lively band belted out classic rock tunes. We were ushered to a table on the sand and ordered up frosty beers, along with a plateful of carne asada nachos. The sun was shining, the music was pleasing, and the crowd was smiling along with us.
I think you’re getting the idea why we have fallen in love with this magical, Mexican paradise. The Mexican people there are friendly and welcoming. The beach is enchanting. Simple entertainments are endless, from watching the dancing shore birds, to lounging in a beach chair reading the latest best-seller, or simply gazing at the horizon.
The icing on the cake is the glorious sunsets. As the shrimp boats return to the harbor, the gulls caw and soar overhead. The sky turns gold, pink and then red as the sun slips away, and the shore is blanketed under darkening sky.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at eakinder62@gmail.com.