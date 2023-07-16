As Woodland Park City Manager Michael Lawson prepares to depart, we thought now would be the perfect time to reflect on what brought him here and what has lured him away. Lawson, who announced his resignation earlier this month, is departing Woodland Park for the greater Denver metro area, where he will assume the role of assistant town manager of operations in Parker.

Lawson, who first came to Woodland Park in 2020, is a public servant at heart. Not only has he dedicated his career to municipal government for the past 15 years-plus, but he harkens from a long line of public officials.

“I grew up with a family that largely worked in the public sector," he said. "My mother was a city manager . My grandfather was a police officer, my grandmother was a sheriff’s dispatcher. My other grandpa was a tree trimmer for the city. It was kind of a natural fit.”

And for Lawson, a California native who relocated to Colorado in 2008, vocation is more than just a job – it’s personal.

“We as public servants get to serve the people we live next to, we grocery shop with, we drive the same roads — potholed or not — it’s a cool way to give back and get paid at the same time,” he said.

The Lawson family’s decision to return to the metro area isn’t too much of a stretch. When they first arrived in Colorado, they called Southeast Aurora their home, and Parker is the next town over. It’s an area that’s very familiar to the Lawsons, including where their children were born, carrying a lot of weight on their decision.

“In a sense, and really the biggest reason we’re relocating is it’s going home for them and all of us to a large degree,” he said.

Lawson’s departure leaves a gaping hole in the city government, at least for a while. Lawson’s departure comes just as the city of Woodland Park is debating a couple of hot-button issues, not least of which includes short-term rentals, for which there is a divided Council.

His exit also comes on the heels of the recent resignation of former Councilmember David Ott, who left in March. Lawson made it clear that these dynamics had zero to do with his decision.

“I truly have enjoyed my relationship with the Council," he said. "I have a great relationship with all seven of them. I did with David Ott as well.”

He believes each one is genuinely doing what they believe is best for the community, regardless of any differences on issues.

“I love my council," Lawson said. "I would not trade my council for any other. All seven care deeply about this community.”

Challenges in municipalities are nothing new . Lawson reflected on when he arrived in the city , sharing that at the time, their biggest job was restoring a broken trust with the community amid tensions . This inspired him to explore community engagement and prioritize doing it better. Turns out that his transparency-fueled approach worked.

“To me, the thing that I’m perhaps most proud of is earning some trust with the community," he said. "Now there’s always room to earn more and we’re never done doing that and preserving that trust. But my personal understanding from folks is that we as a city staff have made progress in earning that trust.”

There were other highlights, too. Among them, Lawson, a finance guy whose original bread and butter was city budgets, architected the early repayment of the debt for Memorial Park 12 years ahead of schedule, saving the city of Woodland Park almost $1 million in interest. He continues to teach municipal budgeting in a master’s degree program at Colorado Christian University.

Lawson will surely be missed by all, including Woodland Park Mayor Hilary LaBarre, who stated:

“The City Council extends our heartfelt congratulations to our city manager as he embarks on an exciting new chapter in his professional journey," she said. "We would also like to express our sincere gratitude for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions to our community. I wish his beautiful family all the best and they will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Lawson, whose tour with the city ends in early August, offers some advice to the next City Manager:

“Continue to listen to the residents and work with the Council," he said. "It’s worth investing the time and understanding different perspectives. A calm demeanor has served me well, and I think it would serve anybody here. There’s a lot of passion in this community. And I find that folks really appreciate benign listened to.”

An interim city manager is expected to be named at the July 20 city council meeting.