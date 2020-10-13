The final draft of a new countywide disaster plan is complete and open for public input.
Through Oct. 21, residents can submit their comments on the draft “multi-hazard” plan that will identify natural and man-made catastrophes affecting the community such as wildfires, flood, drought, hail or extreme violence, according to a joint news release from the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, El Paso County and Colorado Springs.
The El Paso County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan also aims to assess risk and pinpoint actions that can help regional emergency management staff reduce or eliminate injury, loss of life and property damage or loss due to natural disasters.
“It also provides a framework for developing feasible and cost-effective projects that could prevent future damage,” Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management Recovery and Mitigation Manager Mike Schaub said in the release.
The public can submit input on the plan online (bit.ly/2SAHhwH) or by mailing or hand-delivering comments to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, attention Lauren McCoy, 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd., Colorado Springs 80907.
The survey will help emergency managers learn more about the public’s perceptions and opinions on community hazards, identify preferred methods and techniques to reduce risks and losses associated with each hazard, and will improve coordination, mitigation and risk reduction efforts throughout the county, the release said.
The plan updates and consolidates the 2015 El Paso County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and the 2016 City of Colorado Springs Hazard Mitigation Plan to include El Paso County, Colorado Springs and the jurisdictions within the county.
For more information on the plan and the update process, visit hazardmit.wixsite.com/website.
