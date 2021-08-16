After a dog tested positive for pneumonic plague following a probable exposure near the Divide Trail Loop at Hayden Divide Park recently, Teller County Public Health is urging residents to take precautions with pets.
The dog died after exposure to fleas on a rodent. “The owners observed the dog sticking his snout into a hole,” said Martha Hubbard, interim director of public health. “The plague comes from the fleas that are on the rodent.”
Plague in animals is common in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Hubbard said.
Symptoms of the plague in dogs are fever, coughing blood and extreme illness. “Through respiratory transmission — animals breathing — the plague can be transmitted to humans,” she said.
Taking simple precautions can lower the risk of transmission to humans, she said.
All humans who had contact with the dog were tested and offered antibiotics. “So, they should not have any problems with transmission,” Hubbard said. “The plague is very treatable if caught early.”
According to a news release from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, plague-infested domestic pets generally have a history of roaming freely in rural or semi-rural areas or are known hunters.
Public health has posted warning signs along the trail and at the Divide Post Office.
“It is legal for a dog to be off-leash on the trail loop,” Hubbard said. However, “the recommendation is to keep dogs on a leash, so that way you have control.”
Cats, too, can contract plague, with potential for respiratory droplet spread to humans, according to the CDPHD. The disease is characterized by fever, labored breathing, oral/nasal discharge, coughing or sneezing.